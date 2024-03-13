UC Davis women’s lacrosse dominates in exhilarating 13-12 win

The Aggies keep their winning streak alive

By MEGAN JOSEPH — sports@theaggie.org

As the season starts to ramp up, the UC Davis women’s lacrosse team pulled out a thrilling win against the Lindenwood University Lions on Feb. 25. The game proved to be one of the hardest matches this season for the Aggies with the Lions’ undefeated record. However, it wasn’t enough to deter the Aggies away from their third consecutive win of the season.

Starting the match off strong, the Aggies recorded their first goal within the first 10 seconds of the first quarter. Second-year sustainable agriculture and food systems major Rhea Cosand had a strong play when she faked out the Lindenwood offense and sent a powerful top-corner shot straight into the goal for the Aggies’ first goal of the game.

The Aggies maintained an early lead over the Lions for the rest of the first quarter: Lindenwood scored one goal, while the Aggies scored three more. Third-year economics major Alannah Scott had two major plays in the first quarter, scoring two goals at 9:42 minutes and 13:08 minutes. Scott has had a strong season thus far, typically playing in the attacking position with her ability to outmaneuver the other team’s defense.

Following Scott’s lead, third-year political science and history double major Ella Brislin made a powerful play to the Lions’ goal and scored yet another goal for the Aggies in the 12th minute of the game.

Going into the second quarter of the game, the Aggies looked strong holding a 4-1 lead over the Lions. However, the Lions came back hard, scoring a total of three goals in the span of four minutes with attacker Reese Krieger spearheading the charge.

Nonetheless, it wasn’t enough to phase the Aggies as they continued to score many of their own goals in the second quarter. In the fourth minute of the game, Brisbin came back for her second goal against Lindenwood as she lofted the ball into the top corner of the net. Additionally, fifth-year civil engineering major Claire Moats and first-year undeclared major Cami Johnson both found their way to the goal in the eighth minute and fourteenth minute of the second quarter, putting the Aggies in a 7-4 lead at the end of the second quarter.

In the second half of the game, the third quarter proved to be the most challenging for the Aggies. Following halftime, Lindenwood came back strong and eager to keep their perfect seasonal record. In the second and third minutes of the third quarter, the Lions managed to outplay the Aggies and score three consecutive goals. With fast and hard shots into the net, Lindenwood’s Emily Mowbray, Krieger and Alissa Digiacinto brought the score to an astonishing 7-7 tie.

Trying to put themselves back in the lead, the Aggies’ very own third-year design major Grace Gerbhardt made a counterattack against the Lions, bringing the score to 8-7. However, two minutes after the Aggies’ goal, Lindenwood veteran Krieger made a goal of her own into the back of the Aggie net, bringing the score back to a tie at 8-8.

The Aggies, not willing to give up their lead so easily, made a total of four other goals in the last six minutes of the third quarter. With goals by Brislin in the ninth minute, Moats in the eleventh minute, Johnson in the fourteenth minute and third-year genetics and genomics major Natalie Markman in the fourteenth minute. Although Lindenwood also made two more goals in the third quarter, it wasn’t enough to tie the score again.

Going into the fourth and final quarter of the match, the Aggies had a three-point lead with a score of 12-9. The Aggies scored their thirteenth and final goal in the eighth minute of the quarter when Johnson collected the ball from a mistaken ball drop by the Lindenwood goalie. Even though Lindenwood scored a total of three goals, it wasn’t enough to take the lead from the Aggies. In the final fourteenth minute of the fourth quarter, Lindenwood’s Breylin Bright scored the Lions’ twelfth and final goal of the match, securing the 13-12 final score.

Although the Lions had significantly more shots on goal and gained more possession off of draws, the Aggies dominated turnover and total possession throughout the game. Davis had a total of seven caused turnovers and 11 regular turnovers that gave them the upper hand over Lindenwood.

As the season is just starting to ramp up for the Aggies, hopefully they can keep their winning streak alive when they face other tough Pack-12 competition and bring home a championship title for Davis.

