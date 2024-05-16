Fashion ideas to brighten up your springtime wardrobe

This spring, browse some new ideas for your daily outfits

By NATALIE SALTER — arts@theaggie.org

Springtime is upon us, and with the change of seasons comes a new environment to get dressed up for. With temperatures ranging from delightfully cool to pleasantly warm, spring offers a variety of conditions that allow plenty of unique fashion choices to shine. If you are looking to do some spring shopping to freshen up your wardrobe or want to play around with what you already have, here is some inspiration for what looks will shine during this season.

It’s hard to beat the classics when it comes to fashion trends, and as always, floral prints will stand the test of time for yet another spring. The light, yet memorable design of these flowering pieces emulates the lively bloom of the season and brings us closer to nature. A simple floral dress or top can stand out on its own and bring an outfit to life, and there’s no better time to don flowers than during the months when they are blossoming to the fullest.

Beyond just florals, spring is the perfect time to play around with whimsical and delightful prints and patterns. Gingham is a great style for the season; likewise, if you’re fond of more playful looks, try a piece patterned with fairies, fruits, cats or anything else that’s youthful and fun. After all, springtime is associated with childlike innocence and delight, so there is no better time to open your imagination and try daringly adorable styles.

You might want to save your most saturated colors for summer, as springtime fashion thrives in the realm of pastels and neutrals. A simple white blouse paired with denim jeans or overalls is a sweetly simple look and proves that you do not need to overcomplicate your styles. Consider taking notes from the natural colors of the season: pale greens, pinks, purples, blues and cream shades evoke the lovely sights of a flower garden and pair well together in any combination. Do not be afraid to get creative with these mashups! Playing around with the pretty colors available in your closet may give you unexpectedly wonderful looks.

For chillier springtime days, consider a cardigan with a cute top or a neutral-toned jacket you are fond of. Spring’s generally warmer weather conditions mean that layering is no longer strictly necessary to create an outfit that is both cute and comfortable, but that should not stop you from playing around with the lighter layering pieces you have available to you.

Your shoes deserve just as much attention when putting together your outfits! If you have a pair of chunky dark shoes such as Doc Martens to spare, try experimenting with their existing look by replacing their shoelaces with ribbons of your favorite color. Floral-printed Converse, pastel ballet flats and natural sandals are other cute ideas to accentuate your look. Don’t be afraid to mix and match colors and styles to craft a look that is memorable and unique.

Lastly, one of the best ways to bring an outfit to the next level is to accessorize. On a sunny day, consider donning a shaded hat to protect yourself while also brightening your entire ensemble. If you are partial to jewelry, rings and necklaces are always a reliable styling tool; a pretty heart locket or flower-shaped ring fits the energy of spring flawlessly.

Consider taking a shopping trip or going through your current closet to maximize your styles for this season. The most important part of dressing up is to have fun, and spring is the perfect time to embrace the most lovely and whimsical of fashions.

