Michael Swalberg sworn in as ASUCD interim senator

Swalberg plans to improve elections processes

Michael Swalberg, a fifth-year political science major, was sworn in as one of two new interim ASUCD senators on Oct. 12. Swalberg filled one of the two open positions from the 2016 Fall Election.

Swalberg transferred to UC Davis last year and served on the Elections Committee for ASUCD. During the 2017 Winter Elections, Swalberg also filled in as interim chair of the committee.

“Through that process, I had first-hand experience with the election bylaws and realized they needed cleaning up,” Swalberg said.

During his short time as an interim senator, Swalberg said he hopes to “streamline the bylaws, rethink the elections process [and] help expand and improve the elections committee.”

Instead of running for reelection for ASUCD Senate after his interim term ends in November, Swalberg will be interning in Washington D.C. and graduating in the spring. Although his time in the Senate will be brief, Swalberg said he is looking for ways he can help improve Senate election processes that will benefit all units of ASUCD.

Students looking to get in contact with Swalberg can reach him during his office hours Tuesdays and Thursdays in the CoHo from 4 to 6 p.m.

Written by: Ally Russell — campus@theaggie.org