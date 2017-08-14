Senator Daniel Nagey resigns to take on role of OASR External Vice President

Nagey expresses excitement for his new position

At the last ASUCD meeting of the 2016-17 school year, Senator Daniel Nagey resigned from his position to take on the role of External Vice President (EVP) of the Office of Advocacy and Student Representation (OASR), a unit of ASUCD. Nagey’s resignation marked the third senator resignation for the 2016-17 school year — Anastasia Ruttkay and Samantha Chiang also resigned from their positions on the senate.

Nagey served as an ASUCD senator during the Winter and Spring quarters of the 2016-17 school year. During his term, Nagey focused on three specific platforms: mental health advocacy, food and housing security and fighting against tuition hikes and for increases in Pell Grants.

Nagey took on a number of notable projects during his term, including the Aggie Food Connection, which brought food resources both on and off campus to UC Davis students. The Housing Task Force Security gathered data from the UC Davis community to advocate for comprehensive solutions to the Davis housing crisis. And Taps for TAPS, a mobile application, allowed for students to report the location of bikes they believed to be abandoned and utilize other functions of the Transportation and Parking Services.

Chiang’s resignation was announced a few weeks before the end of the school year, while both Ruttkay and Nagey’s resignations came to light as the year ended.

“They — Nagey and Ruttkay — had incredible careers as senators,” said ASUCD President Josh Dalavai. “I’m sad to see them go but excited for what they’ll do in the future.”

Nagey said he hopes ASUCD continues its job of representing students and continues adding to their list of competency trainings.

“I think it’s important to know about the groups, especially the marginalized ones, that you are representing,” Nagey said.

According to Nagey, in his new position as EVP, he will represent the entire undergraduate student body in matters relating to UC-wide actions and lobbying efforts. Nagey said he “couldn’t be more excited and happy” to start his new role. However, Nagey noted that the office of the external vice president at UC Davis is substantially weaker than every other UC office, mostly due to budgetary constraints.

“As such, we need to work twice as hard,” Nagey said.

Written by: Clara Zhao — campus@theaggie.org