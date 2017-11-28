Khalid to perform at UC Davis in May

Entertainment Council announces performance earlier this morning

ASUCD’s Entertainment Council wowed the student body after bringing Chance the Rapper to UC Davis’ ARC Pavilion last October. After the announcement earlier this morning that Khalid will be performing on campus in May, EC is two for two.

The 19-year-old singer-songwriter made waves with his 2017 album “American Teen” and has since been touring the globe. His catchy songs are pop, but also draw from deeper influences along the lines of Frank Ocean, Sam Smith and the lesser-known Daniel Caesar. Khalid’s own music is a reflection of his age: some parts are modern and some parts retro — tied together with the catchy melodies and sing-along lyrics that appeal to young listeners.

“He was the top artist in the survey we sent to university students,” said Liz O’Neill, a third-year psychology and managerial economics double major and the EC director.

EC has partnered with Live Nation and Another Planet Entertainment to host the event. The show, which will take place in the ARC Pavilion on May 7 at 8 p.m., is expected to draw a sold-out audience. Tickets will go on presale this Friday, Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and are only available to students via an access code available on Entertainment Council’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. On Saturday, ticket sales will become open to the public.

After last year’s controversy over ticket sales, EC hopes to be more clear with ticket sales, especially the difference between upper and lower level tickets.

“We tried to move forward from [last year] and create a seating chart so no one gets confused what is floor and GA [General Admission],” O’Neill said.

Consistent with last year’s regulations, upper level ticket holders will not have access to the lower level and vice versa. Both upper and lower level tickets will be $47.50.

Written By: Ally Overbay — arts@theaggie.org