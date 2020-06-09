Honest dispatch from a worried 22-year-old

Still learning and unlearning, I hope you are too





I am leaving UC Davis just as lost as I was starting college in 2016. But I am ready.

Like much else in my life, college felt like it couldn’t be more draining. Then, in a blink of an eye, I am here on the other side. Dazed. Except I think, for the first time, I have enough answers and a stronger sense of self to ground me and guide me through endless other questions.

It also feels like such a strange time to be writing about myself, which is why I am keeping this short. Lately, my mind has been fixated on issues and struggles that are immensely greater than me. I just want to be of most use in the fight against that which oppresses us.

I am beyond grateful for The California Aggie and the ways in which I was able to grow here — personally, professionally and academically — and the people I connected with throughout these four years. This newspaper will always hold such a special place in my heart. I feel incredibly honored to have served on the Editorial Board and alongside such well-spoken and talented people.

Thank you and with love, Cecilia.



Written by: Cecilia Morales



Cecilia Morales was the 2019–20 science and technology desk editor. She joined The California Aggie in fall of 2016 as a copy reader. For the 2017–18 school year, Cecilia was an arts and culture desk reporter and became one of the copy chiefs during the 2018–19 school year. She is a first-generation student graduating with a bachelor’s degree in international relations, but her professional writing and sociology minors mean so much more to her.

