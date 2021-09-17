UC Davis students look forward to in-person instruction this fall

Aggies feel excited and nervous as students return to campus for the first time in a year and a half

Students of every class are preparing for a full year of in-person instruction after a year and a half of online learning. Due to the pandemic, UC Davis students have been taking classes online from all over the world. Now, many students have returned to Davis and are ready to share their excitement and concerns about taking classes in person.

“I feel like we’re all on the same ground after being isolated for a year,” Daniel Bjornson, a third-year civil engineering major, said. “It’s comforting to know we are all on the same footing.”

Returning to campus is going to be an adjustment period for all, as most students have not had a full academic year in person.

“It almost feels like the last year and a half I’ve been in jail,” third-year cognitive science major Joseph Bulda said. “Now I’m free and can interact with people.”

Outside of the traditional classroom setting, students created routines to best participate in online learning. Many students, such as second-year cognitive science major Yasmin Aref, will now have to adjust their study habits.

“I’m from out of state, so I’m glad to be here,” Aref said. “I’ve forgotten how to study in an in-person setting. I’m a little nervous it’s going to get shut down again.”

According to Sage Farrow, a second-year animal science major, a sense of community is also going to return to the UC Davis campus as social opportunities and activities resume this fall.

“I’m pretty hopeful and optimistic,” Farrow said. “I’m looking forward to in-person classes and in-person club meetings and more opportunities on campus.”

Sofia Dobbelaere, a second-year communication major who lives outside of California, is excited to return to the same time zone as her peers and professors.

“I’m really looking forward to doing projects with other people in person,” Dobbelaere said. “Trying to figure out time zones during the pandemic was really complicated. I know that working together in person in real time is going to be more effective and rewarding for all of us, and I am so excited to be on campus.”

Written by: Emily Redman — campus@theaggie.org