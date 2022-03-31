Open mics in Davis you can’t afford to miss

Whether you’re a poet, musician or just an observer, these local spots welcome performers

For lovers of self-expression, open mics can be a sought after opportunity to share words, art, music and more in a low-commitment and casual setting. The best part is that it’s open to everyone, no audition or special experience needed! If you are an artist, poet, creative thinker, musician, comedian or simply someone who wants to try something new, here are some open mic opportunities in Davis to add to your list:

John Natsoulas Gallery

On the first and third Thursday of every month, John Natsoulas Gallery hosts “Poetry in Davis” starting at 7 p.m. This event is perfect for poets and poetry lovers, but also welcomes you to share other forms of performance. At 7 p.m., one or a few featured authors will read, with an open mic following. If you also are a lover of visual arts and are interested in browsing their current exhibitions, this event may be perfect for you.

Aggie Open Mics

Aggie Open Mics (@aggieopenmics on Instagram) is a student organization dedicated to providing “a safe place for students of all backgrounds to express themselves creatively and feel heard in a variety of media.” This club is open to any UCD student with an interest in music, poetry, dance or storytelling — you can hear from the club’s hosts and previous performers here. If you are interested in either attending an open mic or being a part of the organization, check out their linktree (linktr.ee/aggieopenmics) and keep an eye on their Instagram page for information on upcoming events.

The CoHo

Right here on campus, the ASUCD Entertainment Council has hosted a series of open mic nights at the CoHo. The assistant director of the CoHo shared that the next open mic event will be on April 14 from 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., so make sure to check back on their Instagram (@asucdec) their Facebook (@asucdEC) for more information about signing up.

Turtle House

Turtle House (@turtlehousedavis on Instagram) is a cooperative living community that hosts events and concerts, often featuring local bands and artists. On Sunday, Feb. 6, they hosted their first “Sunset Open Mic,” and since then have hosted a second one. They currently don’t have a consistent open mic schedule, but if you’re interested in this unique community’s events, you can find updates and new event postings on their Instagram, @turtlehousedavis, or their Facebook, Turtle House (@HolyShellter).

As a bonus, for our 21+ crowd, here are a few more open mics:

Sophia’s Thai Bar & Kitchen

As well as amazing drinks, food and ambience, Sophia’s Thai Bar & Kitchen offers open mic nights every Thursday. Unfortunately, live music and open mic events have not been occurring during the Winter season, but should begin again some time this Spring, so stay tuned!

G Street Wunderbar

For those looking for a classic bar setting (or maybe a quick game of pool), check out G Street Wunderbar in downtown Davis. They host an open mic every Thursday that starts after 9 p.m., along with a band that’ll back you up in any musical number you might want to play.

Written by: Coralie Loon — arts@theaggie.org