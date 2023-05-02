Third stabbing in Davis leaves woman in critical condition

An overnight shelter-in-place order has been lifted as police continue to search for suspect

By KATIE DEBENEDETTI — city@theaggie.org

Late Monday night, a third stabbing in less than a week took place in Davis. The female victim is currently in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times through a tent. The attack took place at a homeless encampment on 2nd and L Streets.

The Davis Police Department and UC Davis issued a shelter-in-place around 1 a.m. on Tuesday and it remained in place until 5:15 a.m. when police reported they had completed a thorough search of the area.

The search was unsuccessful and the suspect, last seen running westbound on 3rd Street, is still at large. Police say he resembled the profile of the suspect in Saturday night’s stabbing and was described as a “light-complected male” and is thought to be thin and between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-9. He was last seen wearing “a black or blue sweatshirt, black Adidas pants with white stripes, black shoes carrying a brown backpack,” according to the Davis Police Department.

Last night’s search brought in Yolo and Sacramento County sheriff departments as well as drone and K-9 units to conduct yard-to-yard searches in the downtown area. The FBI has also been called in to assist with the investigation.

According to the Davis Enterprise, Isaac Chessman and Christine Berrios, an unhoused couple, said that they awoke to the woman yelling for help. According to the couple, their friend, Kim, yelled “He’s on me! Help! Get off me! The guy with the curly hair!”

Chessman also reported that believes he saw the suspect about two hours earlier on Monday night and called police, but received no response.

This is the third stabbing in Davis since Thursday. On Thursday morning, David Henry Breaux, 50, known as the “Compassion Guy” in the community, was found in Central Park with multiple fatal stab wounds. On Saturday night, UC Davis student Karim Abou Najm was fatally stabbed in Sycamore Park while biking home from an undergraduate awards ceremony.

The suspect in Saturday night’s stabbing was described as a “light-skinned male, possibly Hispanic, 5’-7” to 5’-8” tall, 19-23 years of age, with long curly loose hair.” Though the crimes have not been definitively linked, the suspects in both Saturday night’s and Monday night’s stabbings appear to bare a resemblance.

According to Lt. Dan Beckwith, it is too early to tell if these crimes are related.

“I can say that the description is similar to what was provided to us in the most recent homicide, however, it’s still very, very early on,” Beckwith said.

Though the shelter-in-place order has been lifted, Davis PD spokesperson Jean Lyon said that heavy patrol will continue in the downtown area as the search for the suspect continues.

Police have warned the community to be vigilant and take precautions at this time. They recommend not traveling at night, and if necessary, doing so in groups. If anyone has information about any of the incidents or has seen anyone matching the suspect description or acting suspiciously, contact Davis PD immediately.

The Davis Police Department can be reached at 530-747-5400 or via email at policeweb@cityofdavis.org. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call at 530-747-5460. If you are experiencing an emergency, call 911.

This story is developing, check back for updates. Last updated: May 2, 9:35 a.m.

