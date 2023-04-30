Homicide victim at Sycamore Park identified as UC Davis student Karim Abou Najm

The stabbing was the second in less than four days in Davis

By CHRIS PONCE — city@theaggie.org

The victim of the homicide at Sycamore Park has been identified by authorities as UC Davis student, Karim Abou Najm according to the Davis Enterprise.

The second homicide was reported last night by the Davis Police Department. According to a statement, on Saturday, April 29, at approximately 9:14 p.m., a resident reported hearing a disturbance at Sycamore Park on Sycamore Lane near Colby Drive. The resident went to investigate the disturbance and found an adult male with multiple stab wounds.

Police and the Davis Fire Department reported to the scene and upon arrival, they declared the victim deceased. The news of the homicide comes less than four days after the stabbing of community member David Henry Breaux, who was known as the “Compassion Guy.” Investigators have yet to determine if the crimes are linked.

Authorities have released a description of a suspect in the Sycamore Park stabbing.

“The Davis Police Department, with the support of other Yolo County law enforcement agencies, searched the area for the suspect who is described as a light-skinned male, possibly Hispanic, 5’-7” to 5’-8” tall, 19-23 years of age, with long curly loose hair,” Davis Police’s statement said. “He was last seen wearing a white hat, a light-colored T-shirt, and a button-up shirt over it, and riding a men’s bike with straight handlebars. The suspect has not been located.”

While a person of interest was placed into custody for unrelated charges, there are no “solid leads” regarding a suspect for the Central Park homicide according to an interview by The Davis Enterprise with Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel.

According to the interview, Davis police will investigate the cases as if they are “linked.” Pytel also described the homicides as being done in a “brutal manner.”

Police have warned the community to be vigilant and take precautions at this time. The Davis Police Department has asked that anyone who was at Sycamore Park from 8:30.-9:30 p.m. last night, has surveillance cameras facing Sycamore Lane or has seen anyone matching the suspect description or acting suspicious contact them immediately.

The Davis Police Department can be reached at 530-747-5400 or policeweb@cityofdavis.org. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call at 530-747-5460.

This story is developing, check back for updates. Last updated: 3:47 p.m.

Written By: Chris Ponce — city@theaggie.org