Sunset Fest 2024 brought Knock2 and Hojean to the UC Davis community

The event kicked off with student openers ENTO and DJ EKO

By RAGAVI GOYAL — campus@theaggie.org

ASUCD’s Entertainment Council hosted its annual Sunset Fest at the UC Davis Health Stadium on Friday, Oct. 4 from 6 to 10 p.m. The concert focuses on creating an immersive experience for UC Davis students and features local and popular artists. This year’s artists included: Hojean as the event opener, DJ EKO and ENTO as the student openers and Knock2 as the headliner.

Hojean’s music is centered around R&B and pop genres spanning across themes like love, mortality and the afterlife. With 1.2 million monthly listeners on Spotify, some of his most notable songs include “Over 85” and “Comin’ Through.”

Knock2 is popularly known for Dance/Electronic music, typically combining elements of bass, house and trap. He has 1.6 million monthly listeners on Spotify and is currently on tour across the United States.

The stadium held a large crowd of students for the event as they listened to, danced to and enjoyed the music played by these artists. The featured student openers at Sunset Fest worked both onstage and backstage to keep the energy going.

The first student opener, ENTO, has performed for live audiences from Italy to California and brought a unique blend of tech house, UK garage, drum and bass and techno music to the stage, according to the Entertainment Council’s Instagram.

The second student opener, DJ EKO, participated in his second performance of the quarter, his first being at the Entertainment Council’s on-campus artist reveal.

The event came together under the collaborative efforts of the recruited student security, the volunteers and the Entertainment Council staff.

Arya Trivedi, a second-year computer science major, explained what he enjoyed at the event.

“It was a really fun night of music and vibes [and] I really liked the artists, too,” Trivedi said.

Sunset Fest provided a space for the UC Davis community to come together and have fun at the start of the school year. Srinidhee Sivara, a second-year biological sciences major, described that sense of community.

“It was my first concert ever, and it turned out to be a really good one,” Sivara said. “Vibes were vibing [and] it was great to see the whole student community have so much fun together.”

Sage Prudente, a third-year nutrition science major, said they appreciated the efforts of the Entertainment Council in bringing this whole event together.

“I think it was a really good turnout, and I thought the production was done really well,” Prudente said. “ASUCD put me onto some good music.”

The night was full of the ebb and flow of music and tunes culminating into a joyful experience for the UC Davis students. One student, Anoushka Hingorani, a second-year computer science major, said that Sunset Fest is something to look forward to every year.

“I already cannot wait for the next Sunset Fest,” Hingorani said.

