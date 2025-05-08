Grab the glitter and glue sticks: it’s time to start scrapbooking

From snaps to scraps, read more about why and how to start preserving your memories

By IQRA AHMAD — arts@theaggie.org

With paper and pencil in hand, a pair of scissors at the ready, cutouts of magazines scattered around and a blank page, the possibilities are endless. Somewhere between sketching ideas and cutting dreams from paper, scrapbooking is the art of seeing the beauty in your life.

From scrapbook to screens

So what is scrapbooking? It’s the art of combining snapshots of your life or the moments you wish to experience, wrapped around words and phrases that capture the ambience of your feelings. Scrapbooking has always been about more than just a crafty hobby. It’s a way to collect all the little moments in between — a photograph here, a handwritten note there — stitching memories together into something lasting. It’s a way to say: this matters.

People turn to scrapbooking for a plethora of reasons, whether it be to capture memories, to organize thoughts or simply to make life’s chaos look a little more beautiful on paper. At its heart, scrapbooking is where visions take shape and daydreams find a home.

TikTok trends around vision boards for the new year and mood boards for changing habits have become a sensation, offering people a chance to picture a new and different future. For many, this ideal reality can be one that’s more productive, filled with adventure or brimming with the moments they’re striving to experience. People even use colors and little details to evoke a feeling, think citrus fruits and honey-toned photos for dreamy summers at the beach with hibiscus flowers in your hair or mood boards with shades of red and gold, paired with coffee and plaid, to capture the essence of autumn.

Even if you don’t think you scrapbook, chances are, you already do. Through Instagram saves, Pinterest boards or just the pictures you snap, the tools might have evolved, but the feeling remains the same.

Why we still love it (especially now)

In a world where social media is often the go-to place for storing memories, it’s easy to forget the power of a more personal, tactile form of reflection. While Instagram stories and TikTok posts may capture the highlights, they can feel fleeting and easily lost in the scroll of time. Scrapbooking, on the other hand, offers something more enduring, a way to preserve your experiences and ideas in a deeply personal, creative format.

Don’t let social media be your only archive of memories and magical moments. Let scrapbooking be a space where you not only store photos but also share your thoughts and dreams with yourself. It’s a tangible, hands-on experience that lets you reconnect with your story in a meaningful way. It invites you to slow down, reflect and craft something that’s uniquely yours.

In today’s fast-paced world, scrapbooking can serve as an escape, offering a break from the constant digital bombardment and a chance to really be present in the moment. It’s a place to preserve the little details, the ones that social media may overlook, and turn them into something lasting. Whether it’s a ticket stub, a handwritten note or a pressed flower, scrapbooking lets you hold onto what matters and revisit it whenever you need a reminder of how far you’ve come.

Pencil, paper, pinterest: pick your weapon and create

So how do you get started? The first step to a meaningful scrapbook is to tap into what truly excites you. What are you passionate about? What brings you joy or inspiration? Take a moment to reflect on what you want to surround yourself with, whether it’s nature, travel, fashion or certain colors and vibes. This is where you get to dream big. Once you’ve identified your passions, start gathering elements that reflect those interests. A vision board is a great way to pull it all together and keep you inspired. You can even make it seasonal. Think flowers and sunshine to capture the essence of spring or photos of rollercoasters and beach piers to bring summer to life.

Now, it’s time to collect the visuals that represent your passions. Snap some photos of places you’ve visited or frequent, romanticize your daily life. Finding images that evoke the feelings you want to cultivate or searching for quotes that inspire you can also be helpful in gathering all the pictures and elements that speak to you. Remember, these images don’t have to be perfect; they just need to be about what you love and want to focus on.

Now that you’ve gathered your materials, it’s time to get creative. Arrange your images, quotes and other collected items on a page in a way that feels inspiring and true to you. Don’t be afraid to mix things up; play with color, texture and layout. Glue, cut and add a personal touch, whatever feels right. And remember, there’s no “perfect” way to do this, it’s about what makes you feel motivated and connected to your vision.

So, whether you’re creating a vision board to map out your dreams, capturing memories from a summer trip or simply collecting your favorite things, scrapbooking is the perfect way to make your story tangible. It’s a creative adventure that lets you add a little more color to your life, one page at a time. So, grab those scissors, some glue and a sprinkle of imagination, and start crafting your own masterpiece. After all, the best stories are the ones you create yourself.

