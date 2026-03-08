Students enjoy warm weather with outdoor exercise

Students recommend recreational sports and time outdoors, emphasize the health benefits of exercise

With the recent turn from rainy, cold weather to days of sunshine and blue skies, many students have taken advantage of the warmth to engage in more outdoor exercise. While all forms of exercise have substantial benefits, outdoor exercise can be particularly impactful; “Green exercise,” or any exercise activity done outside, not only benefits the body physically, but also lowers cortisol levels, a common stress hormone. Green exercise also leads to improvements in self-esteem and mood, with even brief exercises having beneficial effects, according to a study conducted by the University of Essex.

Hunter Boyenga, a fourth-year design and history double major, experienced these effects firsthand, having been a part of the Cross Country / Track and Field Club at UC Davis since his first year. Boyenga is now the club president; he noted that spending time exercising outdoors has helped him find balance as a busy college student.

“[Outdoor exercise] serves as a vital reset button in the middle of a hectic academic schedule,” Boyenga said. “Last week, one of our members, Edward Phillippi, spontaneously led us to go see some goats during our run. It was a fun, lighthearted break from the pressure of classes and a perfect example of how the club keeps us grounded.”

Boyenga also explained that the change in weather has made a major difference in the club’s turnout, encouraging members to get more active.

“The last few months have been tough, with many of our track workouts taking place in the rain and biting cold,” Boyenga said. “Now that the weather is turning, we’re seeing a surge in attendance. It’s definitely easier to find that spark of motivation when it’s sunny, and it feels like the perfect time for everyone to get active again.”

Derrick Lapurga, a fourth-year design major, has similarly found the rainy weather to be a hurdle to his tennis practices.

“When it rains, the wet court floors make it so that the balls won’t bounce,” Lapurga said. “Strong winds also can affect the play. While the ball is in the air, the wind can carry the ball in one direction or another.”

For these reasons, Lapurga looks forward to the sunny months ahead.

“The warmer weather and sunnier days does give me more energy and more pep in my step,” Lapurga said.

Sunlight, clear skies and warm weather correlate to higher mood, energy levels and attentiveness, according to Healthline. Cold weather, on the other hand, can signal your body to rest; thus, it is no wonder that students feel an increase in their vivacity as the rain has turned to sun in the past few weeks. Taking advantage of the weather as a natural motivator to go outside can be a great way to regulate mental health, and doesn’t have to be as intensive for everyone as joining a high-commitment club, according to Clarissa Hill, a fourth-year art studio and psychology major.

“I think going outside, especially being active outside — not even necessarily running but walking, biking — is really important to your mental health,” Hill said.

Even just a 10-minute walk, or one passing period, can increase mood, with anti-anxiety effects appearing in as little as five minutes, according to the Anxiety & Depression Association of America.

Students looking to try out new ways of exercising outdoors have a host of clubs and sport groups to choose from. UC Davis offers over 40 sports clubs, including archery, baseball, softball, crew, cross country and track, cycling, rugby and more. Davis also offers a variety of recreational sports leagues, including beach and grass volleyball, soccer, tube polo and flag football. For students looking to try hiking, another activity with a host of physical and mental benefits, Outdoor Adventures and the Outdoor Crew provide students with opportunities to get into the great outdoors.

Ultimately, exercising outdoors can provide great benefits, and the sunny weather can motivate students to take advantage of the ample opportunities at UC Davis to get active, according to Hill.

“I think almost everybody feels more motivated to go outside when it’s warmer and sunnier out, […] getting that vitamin D from the sun,” Hill said.

