The 2026 Davis Stampede returns for its 43rd year

Organized by A Change of Pace, the race celebrates health amongst the city’s diverse community

By PIPER AWEEKA — city@theaggie.org

On Sunday, Feb. 22, bystanders and race participants flocked to Playfields Park by Pole Line Road for the 2026 Davis Stampede run. The air was chilly as volunteers began corralling racers beneath a black and red banner that read “Start” and “Finish.” As the clock struck 8 a.m., the first round of racers took off for the 43rd annual event.

Courtney Cardenas took a break from the microphone to highlight his role as announcer for the yearly event.

“I’m a professional race announcer,” Cardenas said. “I’ve been doing it for probably 12 to 14 years. I’m comfortable in front of a camera [and] in front of a crowd. People will see me, hear me, and they’re like, ‘all right, we like this guy.’”

As resident announcer for each race owned by A Change of Pace, the management company, Cardenas remarked on the community support for the Stampede.

“It’s gradually grown over and over again each year,” Cardenas said. “I want to say there’s over 4,000 people racing here today.”

Each year since 1983, the Stampede run has been held in Davis consisting of various divisions, including the half marathon, 10k and 5k.

Dave Miramontes, the director, owner and founder of A Change of Pace, took a break from monitoring the event to discuss the origins of his company.

“We started Change of Pace back in 1988,” Miramontes said. “We moved it from Southern California over here because my father was sick. We brought everything and planted it in Davis […] We started with the Turkey Trot, and then we took this race over probably about eight years in.”

Maya Miramontes, site manager and daughter of the company’s founder, illustrated how the family-run business has expanded over the years.

“Me, my siblings and extended family have been volunteering at these events probably since I was about 10 or 12,” Maya Miramontes said. “We now actually own five Davis events. This includes the Davis Stampede, The Lucky Run, the Davis Moonlight Run, the Labor Day Run, and the Davis Turkey Trot, which is the biggest one of the year.”

Each Davis race managed by A Change of Pace prioritizes promoting community health as the company’s goal, which is advertised on their website.

Maya Miramontes described the vital role of volunteers and vendors in contributing to the event’s continued success.

“We try to really offer local businesses opportunities to come out and get some exposure,” Maya Miramontes said. “A lot of our volunteers are fundraising groups […] They get to be on the course, cheer people along and bring a lot of energy. It’s a lot of positivity.”

Adjacent to a blue photo backdrop was one such vendor at this year’s Stampede, with lettering across the top of a blue tent that read “Cancer Champions.” Founded by Jen Miramontes, wife of Dave Miramontes, Cancer Champions supports patients and survivors at all points of their journeys.

Nancy Ledesma, the nonprofit’s Chief People Officer, described the ongoing health-oriented partnership between Cancer Champions and A Change of Pace.

“We’re involved as a beneficiary,” Ledesma said. “We support [cancer patients] through nutrition, exercise, community and mindset. Wherever they are on their path, we meet them there.”

Evident in the support provided by Cancer Champions is the wide range of participant demographics observed by Dave Miramontes.

“We have so many reasons for people coming out, and I appreciate every single one of them,” Dave Miramontes said. “Some people are weekend warriors, some people are doing it because they either have an illness they’re trying to overcome, or they’ve got a goal.”

Myka Davis, 5k finisher and first-time competitive racer, described her unique decision to participate and her simultaneous appreciation for Cancer Champions as the main beneficiary.

“My friend was doing the 10k, […] and I asked her, ‘What day is it? I wanna support with a sign,’” Davis said. “She went, ‘It’ll be better if you just run with me.’ At first, I said ‘Hell no,’ but we did it. […] I also like supporting the cause for Cancer Champions. I used to be an Oncology nurse for three years, so fuck cancer.”

As racers continued making their way across the finish line, Playfields Park was filled with smiles, tears and laughter.

In line for post-race orange slices and granola bars, Kate Chambers, a second-year biology major and 10k finisher, highlighted the positive impact of the event on the diverse Davis community.

“I’ve never run the Stampede before, but it’s so fun to see all the families, old and young people, and just everyone coming together for something so fun,” Chambers said. “There’s even a 2k at the end for little kids, and it’s so cool that they have an adaptive division for adaptive athletes.”

From parents pushing strollers, small children in fluorescent running attire, to groups of senior citizens, the variety of participants was enormous. In providing year-round opportunities for the city of Davis to enjoy exercising together, Dave Miramontes emphasized the importance of sustaining community welfare.

“I think health is the only thing we can count on,” Dave Miramontes said.

A Change of Pace will be hosting its next race, the 2026 Lucky Run, on March 28 at Davis Senior High School. Registration for the 5k, 10k and half-marathon is available online with prices starting at $49.76.

Written By: Piper Aweeka — city@theaggie.org