UC Davis women’s lacrosse hosts Stanford University on Feb. 7

The Aggies were unable to equalize against Stanford

By DANIELLE WIRNOWSKI — sports@theaggie.org

UC Davis women’s lacrosse hosted Stanford University on Feb. 7 at 1 p.m. for the first conference match of the season. The Aggies fought hard against Stanford in all four quarters of the match, but were unable to equalize.

The first quarter started off strong for Stanford, as they were able to score in the first 20 seconds of the match. UC Davis quickly followed up with a goal in the last six minutes of the first quarter. The Aggies defense stopped Stanford from scoring anymore goals until the last three minutes of the first quarter.

During the first quarter, each team saw two penalties: Davis with two green cards (resulting in a two-minute penalty) and Stanford with one green and one yellow (resulting in a three-minute penalty).

The Aggies were unable to score during the second quarter of the match, while Stanford scored 10 goals and increased the score to 12-1. The Aggies then received a green card penalty during the second quarter in the last 10 seconds of game play, which prevented them from scoring.

Stanford was able to start off the third quarter strong with a goal; however, it was quickly followed up by Audrey Carr, a second-year human development major, who scored within the first three minutes of the third quarter.

Stanford scored an additional goal just two minutes later, but the Aggies were prepared. Holly Smith, a first-year communication major, was able to score and lessen the score gap.

The third quarter ended 19-3, with Stanford still in the lead. The Aggies were the only team to receive penalties within the third quarter, one green card and two yellow cards for a total of three cards.

The Aggies started the fourth quarter off strong, with a goal scored by Ava Horrocks, a first-year human development major. However, Stanford did not give up in the last quarter, as they went on a scoring drive for a total of three more goals.

The Aggies finished the game strong with back-to-back goals, scored by Horrocks and Jane Fox, a second-year social sciences major. These last two goals brought the score to 23-7, allowing Stanford to take the victory.

The Aggies are set to host University of Southern California (USC) on Feb. 20 at 4 p.m. This game will feature a Gunrock plushie giveaway at the University Health Stadium.

