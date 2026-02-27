Student-run Mental Health Conference to be held Feb. 28

The free, on-campus event, themed ‘Rooted in Resilience,’ will feature workshops and guest speakers

By RACHEL TRAN — campus@theaggie.org

The 10th Annual Mental Health Conference, a student-run event advancing discussions and awareness around psychological well-being, is set for Saturday, Feb. 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m at the UC Davis Conference Center Themed “Rooted in Resilience,” the conference will host several workshops, healing circles, activities and keynote speakers. Attendance is open and free to all.

The conference is organized by the ASUCD Mental Health Initiative (MHI), which works to promote mental health awareness and destigmatization on-campus. The unit puts on events and activities throughout the school year, with the Annual Conference being one of their largest.

“This year’s theme, ‘Rooted in Resilience,’ reflects our belief that no matter where our roots come from — like our backgrounds, identities or stories — we are stronger together,” Unit Director Emerald Hue, a fourth-year psychology major, said. “The conference [aims] to build community and foster connections: a huge protective factor in mental health.”

The conference will be bookended by two keynote speakers. Opening the event is LaVontae Hill, a clinical social worker, mental health advocate and TedX speaker. Hill was also honored as a Sacramento Observer “30 Under 30” Honoree in 2025. Dragon Ding, a program manager for the HG Institute who focuses on providing professional development and educational resources around digital wellness and mental health, will close the event.

MHI Programming Coordinator Kayla Joachin, a fourth-year human development and psychology double major, said her goal is to create a safe and welcoming environment for attendees.

“My hope is for this event to be community-centered, bringing students together and creating space for meaningful discussions about mental health,” Joachin said. “I hope people leave this event feeling supported and empowered to keep moving forward.”

The first set of workshops will start at 10:15 a.m. with the following programs: Cultural Pathways to Resilience: Mental Health in Middle Eastern, North African and South Asian (MENASA) Communities; Community Ties and Mental Well-Being; and Disability Awareness — Invisible Differences. The second set of workshops is scheduled for 2:30 p.m: Mentes Creativas, Mentes Sanas (Creative Minds, Healthy Minds); An Introduction to Dance Therapy; and Make Your Own Self-care Box!

“I’m really looking forward to the workshops,” MHI Advocacy and Wellness Coordinator Aashi Shah, a third-year neurobiology, physiology and behavior major, said. “We have both academic, lecture-based workshops and activity workshops. One of them is a skincare workshop where we make mini skincare sets.”

Attendees will receive a free lunch voucher and will be given the chance to connect with local resources and organizations and watch performances from student groups. Joachin explained that programming the diverse range of mental health topics for this conference was an intensive process.

“Organizing this event was both challenging and rewarding,” Joachin said. “We were very intentional when selecting our speakers and workshop hosts, ensuring that we highlighted different areas of intersectionality and chose content that aligned with our theme and goals.”

MHI will also offer students and professionals a chance to speak at different panels throughout the day.

“I am excited to see how all of our planning and hard work comes to life,” Joachin said. “I’m looking forward to the full day of activities, from hearing our speakers, participating in workshops and panels, to exploring resources and taking time to de-stress in our healing spaces. Most of all, I am excited to see the impact this event leaves on the UC Davis community.”

More details are available on MHI’s website. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP in advance.

Written by: Rachel Tran — campus@theaggie.org