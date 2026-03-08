The UC Davis iGEM team makes a reappearance after a 4-year hiatus

Students share their stories about the bioinnovation club

By NAREN KRISHNA JEGAN — science@theaggie.org

The International Genetically Engineered Machine (iGEM) is the world’s premier international synthetic biology research competition, drawing over 11,000 student researchers from high-school, college and post-graduate levels to design solutions for the world’s most pressing issues.

After a four-year hiatus, UC Davis’ iGEM team has returned, looking to grow and compete stronger than ever before at the Grand Jamboree in Paris, France. Currently composed of seven undergraduate students and mentored by one faculty member, the team is hoping to expand and dive head-first into meaningful research.

Ava Arasan, a third-year biomedical engineering major, alongside Varun Poojary, a second-year biomedical engineering major, and Jael Santos, a second-year biochemistry and molecular biology major, kickstarted the team back into existence.

“We started the iGEM team to give students an opportunity to take initiative and explore their personal research interests,” Arasan said. “iGEM is a great opportunity to become further connected with the scientific community through presentation and review, and with our local community through Human Practices.”

Human practices, according to iGEM Director of Judging Peter Carr, “is the study of how your work affects the world, and how the world affects your work.” Research in iGEM can span across interdisciplinary fields, and ranges from cancer therapeutics, food and nutrition, agriculture and biomanufacturing.

However, unlike standard research labs, iGEM teams are entirely student-led and independent of the university. Alex Liu, a second-year biochemistry major and iGEM team member, commented on some of the characteristics of iGEM.

“A major difference is that iGEM is a highly multidisciplinary competition,” Liu said. “Although wet labs might still be the main part, dry labs, human practices and many more activities and groups are also important aspects in this competition […] This is why we need more people in this field, and the major difference from other research labs.”

Diya Rajaram, a first-year biotechnology major, elaborated further on the student-run component of iGEM teams.

“iGEM is fully student-led and project-based,” Rajaram said. “We design and execute the entire project ourselves, instead of just contributing a small part to a larger lab.”

Rajaram shared what initially drew her to join the iGEM team.

“I joined iGEM because I’m really interested in synthetic biology and interdisciplinary problem-solving,” Rajaram said. “I got involved after actively looking for ways to work in synthetic biology at UC Davis. iGEM is valuable because it combines lab work, design, ethics and communication.”

Poojary expanded on the benefits of being involved with iGEM.

“iGEM gives you a broad range of skills that you’ll need for every aspect of research, not just the experimental design or practice at the bench,” Poojary said. “Qualities like teamwork, eloquence and organization are incredibly important for a researcher.”

iGEM teams are mostly financially independent from their institutions. Currently, the team is in the early stages of fundraising — a vital component to the success of any iGEM team, according to Arasan.

“Funding goes towards competition fees, wet lab expenses and travel,” Arasan said. “iGEM offers a very unique opportunity for students to initiate and pursue novel research, as well as build industry and community connections. Supporting iGEM supports the next generation of researchers and professionals.”

The resurrection of the iGEM team at UC Davis marks another milestone in student-driven research. While early in the iGEM competition cycle, the team is hopeful to assemble a team of undergraduates and revive a legacy of representing UC Davis and winning at the international scale. For more information on how to donate, join or simply support the team, visit the UC Davis iGEM Instagram account (@igematucdavis).

Written By: Naren Krishna Jegan