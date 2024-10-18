Sabah Nabiha confirmed as ASUCD Interim Senator

The senate adopted different ASUCD units, committees and passed SR #1

By JORDAN POLTORAK — campus@theaggie.org

The meeting was called to order at 6:13 p.m. by ASUCD Internal Vice President Aaminah Mohammad, followed by a roll call and a reading of the UC Davis Land Acknowledgement.

Madison Seeman, a third-year art studio major, was confirmed as the Aggie Arts Committee chair. Seeman commented on her experience with the committee and discussed ideas for future projects.

“As a committee member, I found a lot of joy in being a part of the projects we were making,” Seeman said. “[We are] continuing projects with the Moo-vin’ Moo-seum, getting public art on campus such as art in the bike circles and working with the other committees to get murals on campus.”

Siomara Sanchez, a third-year sustainable environmental design major, was then confirmed as the Aggie Arts vice chair.

The meeting then moved into the interim senator confirmation, and ASUCD President Gaius Ilupeju praised the confirmation of Sabah Nabiha as the interim senator.

“Our process during the whole vacancy period was if it meant we had to put a vacancy again, we would because we wanted to find the highest-quality candidates we could,” Ilupeju said. “I have nothing but praise for Sabah.”

Nabiha stated her goals of passing green measures and getting proper representation for students.

“We’re supposedly one of the greenest schools in the world, not just the country, [yet] we lack [Electric Vehicle] EV charging measures,” Nabiha said. “One of those [goals] includes better and safer transportation as well as reducing gas cars by having more EV charging stations.”

The senators then volunteered to adopt various units and committees such as the Office of Disability and Justice Advocacy, Whole Earth Festival and the Entertainment Council.

Ivy Schosser, a third-year political science and religious studies double major, and Annapurna Slva, were confirmed as commissioners for the Environmental Planning and Policy Commission (EPPC).

Schosser commented about her role in fighting environmental issues on campus.

“I have a love-hate relationship with the pouring rights contract and helped lead the fight against Pepsi here at UC Davis,” Schosser said. “It has taught me a lot about the policy side of environmental rights.”

Slva then gave an overview of her goals as a commissioner.

“Sustainability checks for ASUCD events and clubs [as well as] creating a database for more sustainable purchasing options,” Slva said.

The senators then reviewed previous legislation including SB #1, which was passed by a vote of 9-0 on Oct. 7. This bill assigns the ASUCD budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year. They also discussed SB #2, restricting artificial intelligence from performing jobs that can be done by UC Davis students.

Lastly, the senators discussed SR #1, which details the senate’s goals for the upcoming school year. The resolution passed by a vote of 10-0, and Senator Mia Cohen abstained.

Cohen expanded on her reason to abstain from the vote.

“I love the commitment to bring together communities and to engage in dialogue and work to create unity on campus, especially after observing the campus environment last year,” Cohen said. “However, I cannot go without noticing the section on ethical spending, that being said I cannot support this section of the resolution and I will have to abstain.”

At 8:10 p.m., the meeting was adjourned.

