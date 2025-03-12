Aggies fall to Cal State Bakersfield in late-season home game

Missed free throws and late-game fouls resulted in the Aggies’ defeat

By COLINA HARVEY — sports@theaggie.org

On Feb. 20, the men’s basketball team faced off against the California State University, Bakersfield Roadrunners in one of their last home games. With the Big West Championships rapidly approaching, every game could help the UC Davis Aggies achieve a higher seeding position.

The last three home games of the season are set to be tough for the Aggies, as they are pitted against the top three teams in the Big West. However, the game against Bakersfield, who has struggled this season in conference games, did not predict an Aggie defeat.

Despite this, the Aggies were not able to clinch the victory and were defeated 66-71. The win was within reach for the Aggies, and they ultimately lost due to unforced errors rather than the Roadrunners’ performance.

The Aggies had a strong start, with Connor Sevilla, a second-year undeclared major, and Carl Daughtery Jr., a third-year human development major, making two three-pointers each in the first 10 minutes. However, the Roadrunners fired back with three-pointers of their own, many coming from Marvin McGhee III. The Aggies led by as much as seven points early in the game, but a three-pointer from McGhee with 11 minutes to go in the half gave Bakersfield the lead.

Additionally, Bakersfield’s CJ Hardy sustained an injury after about seven minutes of play, resulting in bleeding on the court that had to be cleaned up and a long break from the game. As the Aggies began to struggle following the unplanned pause, it is a possibility that it interfered with the players’ momentum.

Despite the early lead from UC Davis, the last 10 minutes of the first half were even. On the last possession by the Aggies, TY Johnson, a fourth-year communications major, assisted a layup by Pablo Tamba, fourth-year communications major, cutting Bakersfield’s lead to one.

Free throw shooting that was not up to usual standards by the Aggies was a contributing factor to Bakersfield’s lead going into halftime. Despite getting to the line seven times, the team was only able to score two free throws. Additionally, McGhee was on fire in the first half and accounted for almost half of the Roadrunners’ points, with a total of 14.

The second half did not have an encouraging start for the Aggies. A turnover by Johnson, a pair of missed three-pointers by Sevilla and a foul by Niko Rocak, a graduate student in the Master of Business Administration program, after falling for a pump fake were some of the plays that allowed Bakersfield to create the divide. Within the first six minutes, the Roadrunners increased their lead to seven points.

Another series of unfortunate plays damaged the Aggies’ chance even more. Within two minutes, the Roadrunners got a buzzer-beating tip-in, Tamba and Daughtery Jr. both committed turnovers and Tamba faced a powerful block from Bakersfield while trying to drive the lane.

With less than 10 minutes to go, two big three-pointers from Leo DeBruhl, a fourth-year sociology major, gave UC Davis-supporting attendees hope that a comeback was imminent. However, Bakersfield responded with a couple of three-pointers of their own.

Johnson then hit a pair of clutch three-pointers. Unfortunately, he was fouled on the second and failed to convert the free throw. DeBruhl was also fouled on a made layup and was similarly unable to make the extra point.

With 90 seconds to go, Bakersfield led by eight points. At this time, the Aggies overcoming the deficit was unlikely, but a step-back three-pointer by Sevilla put a UC Davis win back in the realm of possibility.

With less than a minute to go, Tamba made a two-pointer in the paint and was fouled, which turned it into a three-point play. Then, a turnover by Bakersfield gave the ball back to the Aggies, resulting in a clutch corner three-pointer by Johnson. This cut the score gap to one with 53 seconds to go.

In order to win, the Aggies needed to play strong defense on the Roadrunners’ next play, preferably without fouling, and get the rebound. Unfortunately, the Roadrunners got the offensive rebound off of a missed shot and were then fouled by Tamba.

The Roadrunners made both of their free throws, something that had been difficult for the Aggies to do throughout the game. With the Bakersfield lead back up to three, DeBruhl drove the lane on the other end. He was blocked by Bakersfield, with Johnson fouling on the Bakersfield rebound.

Again, the Roadrunners netted both free throws, raising the lead to five with only 18 seconds to go. Johnson rushed to the other end of the court in an attempt to decrease the point deficit, but it was not enough for the Aggies to claim the win.

Ultimately, the Aggies lost this late-season matchup 66-71. A big portion of this loss can be attributed to the Aggies’ uncharacteristically poor free throw shooting. While Bakersfield shot 82.1% from the line, Davis shot only 40.9%. The team made only nine free throws compared to Bakersfield’s 23.

Late-game fouls also hurt the Aggies, as they allowed Bakersfield to up their lead in the moments where it counted the most. Excluding a few bouts of explosive scoring late in the game, there was no Aggie player who put up a truly impressive performance.

UC Davis went on to face the University of Hawai’i at Mānoa on March 1 and lost 70-78, but the team is set to play UC Irvine and UC San Diego. Following a losing streak, these tough matchups will likely test the Aggies, but an improvement in gameplay in the last few matchups will allow the Aggies to finish out the season strong.

