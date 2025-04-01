The Editorial Board urges you to protect student speech

Censorship is never acceptable, but particularly in spaces intended to uplift the tenets of free speech

BY THE EDITORIAL BOARD

Universities have historically fostered a vibrant marketplace of ideas, but with political polarization on the rise this freedom of expression is at risk. From the national stage to right here at UC Davis, students are facing unprecedented magnitudes of censorship.

Federally, the Trump administration has been waging war on the immigrant population in the United States. Though the State Department’s revoking of lawful visas is not indiscriminate, many of the individuals targeted have expressed pro-Palestinian viewpoints and protested the ongoing violence in Gaza.

Most notably, the Trump administration sought to deport legal U.S. resident and green card holder, Mahmoud Khalil. Khalil earned a master’s degree from Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs in December. Additionally, Khalil led protests at Columbia University against the enormous loss of Palestinian life that has occurred throughout the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio accused Khalil of supporting Hamas and said, “Foreigners who come to the United States and do such things will have their visas or green cards revoked and be kicked out.”

Rubio is weaponizing a provision in the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952 to suppress immigrants’ freedom of speech. The provision reads, “[Any] alien whose presence or activities in the United States the secretary of state has reasonable ground to believe would have potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences for the United States is deportable.”

Nine other individuals have been targeted on the grounds of supporting Palestine, and it’s clear the Trump administration is going to continue to suppress the speech of immigrants who oppose the regime through detention or deportation. The Editorial Board unequivocally condemns these infringements upon freedom of expression.

Another recent significant attack on student free speech occurred at Harvard University. Harvard is at risk of losing $9 billion as Trump cracks down on their “far-left extremism” and alleged anti-semitism. These large budget cuts may have dire consequences.

“If this funding is stopped, it will halt life-saving research and imperil important scientific research and innovation,” Alan Garber, the president of Harvard, said in a written statement.

Even the University of California system at large is experiencing the shock waves from the Trump administration’s attempts to attack and censor higher education institutions. The UC Board of Regents recently voted and passed a decision to no longer require diversity statements in hiring across the UC system. This decision is reflective of a harrowing shift in the current political climate toward cultural erasure.

As censorship of student speech proliferates across the nation, UC Davis recently suspended the Law Student Association for passing legislation that divested from Israel-connected companies and speakers. The King Hall student government budget is now entirely under the administration’s control after the passing of a constitutional amendment that implemented Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions policies.

The Editorial Board denounces this attack on student speech and the complete withdrawal of student democratic processes.

“UC policy requires student government organizations to support activities on a viewpoint-neutral basis,” a spokesperson for the university said. “UC Davis is committed to providing an environment free of discrimination, harassment, antisemitism and other forms of hate.”

Providing support to Israeli-connected companies and speakers is not viewpoint-neutral to begin with. Israel has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, a third of which were under 18 years of age. It’s hypocritical and repressive to disband a student government for refusing to support a nation actively committing war crimes during an illegal occupation.

Although it may be jarring to see censorship on this scale, it’s critical to advocate for and protect the rights of students moving forward. Censorship often begins at the academic level, and the attacks on speech by the Trump administration signal a descent into authoritarianism and is fascist by definition. It is important to remember that infringements on freedom of speech in educational settings are indicative of a dangerous precedent spreading rapidly across the country.

Written by: The Editorial Board