Davis International House celebrates 40-year anniversary

The art and cultural exchange non-profit hosted International Festival on Oct. 6 which included food, dance and a backyard concert

By MATTHEW MCELDOWNEY — city@theaggie.org

To celebrate 40 years of cultural immersion, International House Davis hosted the International Festival known as “ifest” that brings the community together to celebrate its differences. Set for Oct. 6, Davis International House drew in a variety of local vendors, artists and musicians to express the tastes and sounds of the Davis community. The event was free to enter and lasted from 12 to 6 p.m.

Throughout the festival, food vendors offered a breadth of options such as Hawaiian fried chicken, Zimbabwean soul food and fresh churros. Craft vendors and organizations set up shop nearby for attendees to peruse. There was jewelry, crochet crafts and plenty of free goodies for those taking breaks between concert performances and live demonstrations.

Festival attendees had the opportunity to experience an authentic performance of Danza Mexica, Ballet Folklorico and many other Latin American forms of music and dance. As for Asia and Polynesia, ifest had a diverse selection of music from local artists such as Bakuhatsu Taiko Dan, Nā Keiki O Hawai’i and the UC Davis K-pop group, EKHO Dance. Music and dance groups from Africa and African diaspora, like the Afro Minivibes, have toured across the country in their mission to host and support Black-owned businesses and filmmakers and eventually landed in Davis to perform for ifest.

A staff member introduced the Nariman Percussion Ensemble, a Persian drumming group, and discussed how they captured the spirit of the festival’s diverse music.

“The reason why music is able to be blended while remaining familiar to so many is precisely why music can connect us globally,” the staff member said.

A staff member introduced a shamisen and koto performance by the Edo Ensemble. The performance of these traditional instruments highlighted the spirit of cultural resiliency that ifest promotes.

“They play traditional Japanese music that will transport you all the way back to the 16th century,” the staff member said.

Workshops for topics ranging from capoeira — a Brazilian martial arts dance performance — to Chinese calligraphy and tea ceremony were open and free for all to try within the Davis International House itself.

To support and find out about these performers and programs, there is a full list available on the Davis International House’s official website, along with the events and resources that International House offers less than a mile from campus.

Shelly Gilbride, the executive director of Davis International House, went into detail about the work they do for the Davis community. As an International House, their mission is to foster the exchange of art, culture and ideas to build enhanced international understanding.

“There is a beautiful lack of clarity with what Davis International House is,” Gilbride said. “It can be anything. By focusing on the exchange of arts, culture and ideas, we can forge human connection.”

Davis International House is a hub for practitioners to maintain, share and celebrate their culture. Leaning into the participatory culture of Davis’ creative scene, Davis International House creates a space where people can learn and express themselves.

On a weekly basis, Davis International House hosts community-led programs such as their 15 different conversation groups, world dance club and a daf drumming group.

On top of the bigger events like ifest, other showcases that celebrated Indonesian and Indian culture and Persian New Year are also hosted by Davis International House. Additional events include a United Nations Day presentation on Oct. 27 and a Native American culture workshop on Nov. 9 — many more can be viewed through their official website.

Gilbride emphasizes that to host events like ifest and these culture days for the community is more important than ever.

“Sometimes it is very difficult with the trauma of the world to realize the importance of celebrating with one another, but the only way we are going to face the problems of the world is if we can come together,” Gilbride said. “And the best way to come together and feel connected with one another is by listening to music or sharing a meal. That is how we are going to come together.”

