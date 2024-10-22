Yolo Crisis Nursery holds line dancing event to support child-abuse prevention services

The Barn Dance fundraiser was held on Oct. 5 and showcased live music, dance lessons and booths

By MATTHEW MCELDOWNEY — city@theaggie.org

Over 250 attendees from the Davis community came together to line dance for a cause on Oct. 5. For 25 dollars a ticket, attendees got to enjoy live music from Moonshine Crazy, free line dancing lessons from community leaders and an assortment of booths set up at the event.

From ring tossing to raffle tickets, the Barn Dance offered fun opportunities to participate in activities that helped raise funds for the emergency childcare and child-abuse prevention services provided by Yolo Crisis Nursery. On top of the food from Buckhorn BBQ food truck, guests could also purchase refreshments like fresh-baked cookies and choose from a selection of wine and beer.

The headliner of the event was the Moonshine Crazy band. Sharon Shauer, the chair of the Friends of the Yolo Crisis Nursery, introduced them in a short article.

“Based in Sacramento and established in 2015, Moonshine Crazy is renowned for its vibrant performances and diverse range of music,” Shauer said in the article. “This includes country hits, top 40 favorites and rock classics. They earned the title of Auburn’s Best of The Best Band in 2022 and the accolade for ‘Best Cover Band.’”

After an evening of good food, festivities and two-step fun, the event concluded with the two winners of the raffle’s cash prize provided by First Northern Bank.

Bonnie Boboia, the marketing and communications director of Yolo Crisis Nursery, worked alongside her team with the support of the National Charity League and Friends of the Yolo Crisis Nursery to make this event happen.

“From securing sponsorships to promoting the event and coordinating volunteers and logistics, it was truly a team effort,” Boboia said. “It was wonderful to see it all come together.”

In addition to the event’s impressive turnout, the Yolo Crisis Nursery exceeded their fundraising goals.

In their mission to support families in times of emergency, the Yolo Crisis Nursery offers respite care. Respite care is a temporary childcare service that allows families to recuperate, run errands or create a family plan. Boboia expressed the privilege it is to do the work that she does for Yolo Crisis Nursery.

“I have the privilege of sharing our mission and raising awareness about the vital services we provide to children and families in our community,” Boboia said.

Yolo Crisis Nursery also provides specialized infant daycare and preschool, family life skills programs and typical respite services for children at risk for abuse or neglect.

To expand their reach and operations, the Yolo Crisis Nursery anticipated a move to a new and improved facility, which the Barn Dance proceeds will contribute toward. The 8,800 square-foot facility is anticipated to be completed by spring 2025.

Heather Sleuter, the executive director of the Yolo Crisis Nursery, spoke at the July 13 ceremony where they announced the new facility.

“We all understand the importance of safeguarding our community’s children,” Sleuter said. “The new facility will provide increased space to care for more children and introduce additional programs to support and stabilize families.”

To aid their transition into a new facility, the organization plans to hold more fundraisers. On Dec. 3, Yolo Crisis Nursery is hosting a Giving Tuesday to celebrate and highlight charities and community support. On March 8, Yolo Crisis Nursery will host their 13th annual Crab Feed for participants to enjoy a crab dinner and auction event in Woodland.

For Boboia, no matter the way people choose to offer a hand by attending, donating or volunteering at friends@yolocrisisnursery.org, they are all important in supporting the work and core values of Yolo Crisis Nursery.

“Our core values are safety, commitment, compassion, respect, community and hope,” Boboia said. “These values drive our organization, as we believe that nurturing both children and parents fosters a stronger, healthier community.”

