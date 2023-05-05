Carlos Dominguez pleads ‘not guilty’ to two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder, use of a deadly or dangerous weapon

The suspect has been denied bail and will remain in custody while awaiting trial

This afternoon at 1:30 p.m., Carlos Raeles Dominguez was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and three counts of use of a deadly or dangerous weapon at the Yolo County Superior Court.

Dominguez, who was represented by Yolo County Public Defender Daniel Hutchinson, pleaded not guilty on all counts and denied all enhancements of the counts. Bail of $4 million was originally considered, but District Attorney Matt De Moura, who represents the People of the State of California in the case, requested that no bail be set for Dominguez.

“The defendant is not entitled to bail given the circumstances of the case,” De Moura said. “When the court were to consider the facts and circumstances of the case and presume them to be true for purposes of bail, they are of such an egregious and dangerous nature to the community that it took two lives and almost costing a third person her life. Given that and the danger that the defendant represents to the public, I would ask that no bail be set.”

In response, Hutchinson requested the bail remain set at $4 million. Judge Dan Wolk denied this request to keep the bail set at $4 million, instead deciding that no bail would be set. A pre-hearing conference will be held at 9 a.m. on May 22, until which Dominguez will remain in custody.

Written by: Katie DeBenedetti — city@theaggie.org