Best boba: Teaspoon

Teaspoon has become a Davis favorite due to its unique boba flavors and convenient hours

By ARYAMAN BHATIA — features@theaggie.org

Teaspoon has been voted as Best Boba in Davis, accumulating 39.5% of all votes for the category. Located at 110 F St. Suite D and open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. during all days of the week, Teaspoon is one of the most popular boba options for a reason.

Teaspoon is known for its premium choices of ingredients in their boba drinks, including ube, taro and jasmine. Aside from drinks, they also offer a variety of macarons and cakes.

Isabel Su-jin Wade, a second-year psychology and design double major, commented on why she enjoys going to the boba shop.

“I really like Teaspoon for their boba tea, specifically the ladybug drink,” Su-jin Wade said. “The atmosphere is always very friendly, and I think it’s pretty affordable for the amount you get as well”.

At Teaspoon, you can either order at the counter or through the app for a more convenient experience. The short preparation time and their late-day availability are two of the many reasons students are drawn to Teaspoon over other boba shops in the area.

Shanya Prasad, a second-year student psychology major, described why she likes Teaspoon.

“They produce quality drinks along with their long hours, which are convenient for students who work late hours,” Prasad said.

Boba is a common choice of food among college students and is still growing in popularity, serving as a quick snack between classes during the day.

Enzo Ollano, a second-year majoring in materials science and engineering, shared his experience going to the boba shop.

“I like the aesthetic at Teaspoon, and I got the house milk tea, which was really refreshing, especially in the heat,” Ollano said.

Despite the many options for boba in Davis, Teaspoon stands out due to its unique offerings and for its many campus-involved events.

Grace Lim, a second-year cognitive science major, mentioned why this involvement with UC Davis adds to the accessibility of Teaspoon.

“I like how they partner with Davis organizations, so they always give some out at the [Memorial Union] and Silo,” Lim said.

Written by: Aryaman Bhatia — features@theaggie.org