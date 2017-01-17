A Festivity of Photos The California Aggie Photo Desk – photo@theaggie.org 9 hours ago Twitter Facebook Google + Linkedin Comments Aggie photographers reminisce on their winter break ODESZA rings in the new year at SnowGlobe Music Festival in South Lake Tahoe. Literally the chillest music festival. (JAY GELVEZON) The weird and wonderful winter world of Austin, Texas. (CAT TAYLOR) Christmas in the Park in San Jose, California and its famous hot chocolate is as festive as it gets. (DANIEL TAK) I enjoyed spending time with family in New Jersey this winter break. (MEENA RUGH) A menorah is lit to celebrate the eight nights of Hanukkah, a tradition dating back thousands of years. (CIERA PASTUREL) Clear sky setting over an icy Big Bear Lake. (IAN JONES) Starting off the new year the right way: with a sandy, happy dog at the beach. (LUCY KNOWLES) I took this photo while I was in the car on the way home to Southern California for break. When I see this photo I think about how, even though the scenery in parts of California can be less than stunning and the drive to Southern California is long, being with the right people can make it go by so much faster and actually be enjoyable. (BRIAN LANDRY) A resident of Houtong Cat Village relaxes during a mild winter day. (DIANA LI) Freezing cold, but keeping warm under the lights of the Eiffel tower with a toasty croissant. (ASHLEY LUGO) Over these past few weeks, I spent most of my time reconnecting with my sweet dog. (LAURA LONG) Even with a lifetime spent wandering through my home in the City of Angels, there’s no shortage of amazing things just waiting to be discovered. Not all of those people that wander are lost. Not all of those people who are lost find what they’re looking for. But if you never wander, you’ll never know. (CHARLES MIIN) This holiday season I had to make the difficult decision of either staying home with my family or traveling to Iran. I decided to step out of my comfort zone and went to Iran for the first time without my parents and had a wonderful, eye-opening experience. (VENOOS MOSHAYEDI) Instead of waiting for the ball to drop, we waited for the bass to drop at Countdown NYE. (BRIANA NGO) Like my new kitten Finn, I also spent a majority of winter break relaxing in front of the Christmas tree at home and I wouldn’t have had it any other way. (KELSEY GREGGE) During winter break, I was able to take a tour of Lower Antelope Canyon in Arizona, where photos were taken for Apple and Windows desktop backgrounds. (ALEXA FONTANILLA) Looking at a tall mountain peak is often more enjoyable than climbing one. (CHELBERT DAI) I spent winter break in Myanmar, where the majority of the population is Buddhist. Here, a young monk fixes his robe as he waits for his first meal of the day. (ANH-TRAM BUI) Written by: The California Aggie Photo Desk – photo@theaggie.org