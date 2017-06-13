Summer concerts galore at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento

From Bruno Mars to Lady Gaga — there’s something for everyone

This summer at the Sacramento Golden 1 Center, there will be plenty of concerts to attend in order to get your music fix. At this venue alone, there are 15 concerts to choose from. Here are a few suggestions to get those summer vibes flowing.

Bruno Mars 24K Magic World Tour

Bruno Mars is known for his energetic concerts and unforgettable performances. Tickets to his July 18 concert are a little pricey, but he is sure to put on a great show.

Lionel Richie: All The Hits Tour

Lionel Richie and very special guest Mariah Carey will put on a show for the ages. The tour was rescheduled from May 2 to July 22 due to Richie’s knee injury. Be sure to get your tickets, because this is a once-in-a-lifetime event. Make sure your dancing shoes and vocal cords are ready, too.

John Mayer: The Search For Everything World Tour

John Mayer is coming to Sacramento on July 27. He will be accompanied by a full band and will play both solo acoustic and trio sets. There will be lots of John to enjoy (who doesn’t love that?), and tickets are on sale now at reasonable prices.

Ed Sheeran: Divide Tour

Ed Sheeran is on tour with special guest James Blunt, and the pair will inevitably perform crowd favorites. Ed will be performing from his new album, Divide, which will surely melt hearts. This concert will kick off August with a show on the first of the month.

Neil Diamond 50th Anniversary Tour

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Neil Diamond will be coming to Sacramento on Aug. 2. The legend himself will put on an incredible show. Diamond fans know this show will be iconic.

Kendrick Lamar: The DAMN. Tour

In addition to Kendrick, this concert will feature opening performances by Y.G. and D.R.A.M. The show will be held on Aug. 13 and is not one to miss. Any fan of his new album DAMN. should be sure to attend.

Lady Gaga: Joanne World Tour

After her successful album and Super Bowl performance, Gaga is now gracing the world with an international tour and making a stop in Sacramento on Aug. 15. She is known for her killer concerts, so make sure to get tickets for this one. Her show would be a great way to kick off the new school year.

Written by: CaraJoy Kleinrock — arts@theaggie.org