Heading: UC SHIP health care changes, Million Light Bulb Challenge, The Green New Deal: Your Weekly Briefing

RAUL MORALE / AGGIE

Photo of the Week: A sit-in was held at Shields Library on Tuesday, the second day of the Stephon Clark Week of Action at UC Davis. Protests over the DA’s decision not to charge the officers who fatally shot Stephon Clark are also occurring throughout Sacramento — over 85 people were detained during a march in Sacramento Monday night.

ZOË REINHARDT / AGGIE

In campus news— Some changes are coming to UC SHIP medical insurance for the 2019-20 academic year. Of the six committee approved changes, most notable were the call to reduce premiums for graduate students and to lower prices and co-pays for certain services for all. Services expected to see reduced co-pays are mental health services, pharmacy prescriptions and Urgent Care, along with reduced diagnostic lab fees and an elimination of co-pays for web visits for STI screenings. Read the full article.

BRIAN LANDRY / AGGIE

In Davis news— Congressman John Garamendi announced his support of the Green New Deal. The unexpected announcement came after Garamendi avoided taking a stance at a packed town hall meeting on Feb. 19 that focused on environmental issues. This meeting came from rallies outside the congressman’s office on G Street by activists supporting the Green New Deal weeks prior. His closing statements lead attendees to believe he would not co-sponsor the bill, but on Feb. 24 announced his support on Facebook. Read the full article.

ALLYSON KO / AGGIE

In features— The Dinosaur class (GEL 12), a popular science and engineering GE course for non-STEM majors, teaches students how to be critical of scientific reports and concepts of evolution and paleobiology through dinosaurs. “Terrestrial dinosaurs are extinct, so it just makes people wonder about them. So what we try to do in the class is to try to put that wonder into a scientific class, to set up hypotheses and test them,” said Professor Carlson, who teaches GEL 12. This two-unit course is offered every winter. Read the full article.

UC DAVIS DEPARTMENT OF THEATRE AND DANCE / COURTESY

In Arts— The UC Davis Department of Theatre and Dance is performing “Flora and the Red Menace” now at the Wyatt Pavilion Theatre. Showtimes and ticket information on the department’s website, and read our review.

JUSTIN HAN / AGGIE

In Sports— Men’s Basketball fell to visiting Irvine 64-48, last Thursday, but clapped back Saturday, beating Cal State Fullerton 66-59. Read our recap. The Aggies played Hawaii last night, losing 76-69, and our final game is this Saturday against UC Riverside. It’s a home game, go out and show your Ag spirit!

Photo Credits: CLTC/UC Davis



In Science— The UC joined the Million Light Bulb Challenge. In and effort to reduce our carbon footprint, all UC students, faculty and members of the community are encouraged to make the switch to energy efficient LED bulbs. In collaboration with California Community Colleges, the CSU’s and the California Department of General Services a community buy program has launched to make it easier for consumers to purchase LED bulbs and make the switch. “Replacing one million incandescent light bulbs with LED lights could decrease carbon dioxide emissions by 41,461 metric tons, the equivalent of removing 8,900 passenger vehicles from the road every year,” writes science reporter Kriti Varghese. Read the full article.

Opinion: “Are comedians justified for not wanting to perform at universities?”

Have a laugh: “New vegan moms are convinced their own organic breast milk is toxic for their newborns”

Editorial: “Now, more than ever, people need to say his name: Stephon Clark”

