Friday, November 12, 2021
ASUCD fall 2021 election results announced

Three independent candidates and three BASED candidates were elected to fill the six available Senate seats

By SOPHIE DEWEES — campus@theaggie.org

In this fall’s election, seven candidates ran for six seats in ASUCD Senate, two candidates ran for external affairs vice president (EAVP), one candidate ran for transfer student representative and one candidate ran for international student representative. 

For Senate, Radhika Gawde (Independent), Gaius Ilupeju (Independent), Dennis Liang (BASED), Celeste Palmer (Independent), Kelechi Orji (BASED) and Sofia Saraj (BASED) were elected.

EAVP Shruti Adusumilli ran as an independent and was re-elected for the position.

Tariq Azim and Keven Zhou ran uncontested for transfer student representative and international student representative, respectively, and were elected. 

The Elections Committee Restructuring Amendment, the Commission Numbering Acronym Amendment and the PELP Acronym Amendment passed.

Written by: Sophie Dewees — campus@theaggie.org

This story is developing. Please check back for future updates. 

