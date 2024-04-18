Best dispensary: F Street Dispensary

The best dispensary in Davis with the best deals

By MI’ZAUNI REESE — features@theaggie.org

If April 20 means something more to you than just Picnic Day and you’re a fan of getting a good deal, then look no further than F Street Dispensary. Providing recreational as well as medical marijuana products, this dispensary has become a favorite of the UC Davis community, with this year’s Best of Davis survey respondents voting “F Street Dispensary” as the best dispensary in Davis.

Besides the significant 4/20 sale happening until Picnic Day, F Street Dispensary is known for online deals, great variety and amazing service. Located at 420 F St. in Davis, this dispensary is just a short bike ride away for most students, as it is in Central Davis. With a 9 a.m. opening time, this dispensary is as accommodating to students’ schedules as possible.

To make things more convenient, they allow online orders, as well as deliveries for students who lack the time to shop around in-store. If you do find the time, there are many incentives to visit the physical location, such as a welcome gift for first-timers — usually consisting of a pre-roll or small edible. Additionally, if you show your student ID, you can receive a free pre-roll every time you shop.

When ordering online, there is always a discount of at least 20%, as well as different BOGO and other deals depending on the store’s inventory. Additionally, the shop allows customers to link their phone number to an account and keep a record of all the products they’ve purchased in case they want to purchase it again. Customers can also link a card to the account and use it to make purchases as the store itself only accepts cash.

F Street Dispensary is also well-known for its wide variety of inventory. The store has it all: edibles, cartridges, pre-rolls, flower, extract, tincture and even beverages and capsules. If you want it, they’ve got it.

Not only do they have multiple products, but the shop provides a plethora of brand names both new and old for all types of customers. The products they sell come in fun and fruity flavors for those who are not big fans of marijuana’s pungent smell or taste, as well as classic flavors like Grandaddy Purp for customers who crave that natural and earthy aftertaste.

The highlight of this dispensary, aside from the price, quality and quantity of products, is the knowledgeable staff. F Street Dispensary makes sure to hire people genuinely interested in the marijuana industry and it shows. The staff are highly informed on all products and will help guide every shopper.

Employees are trained to know all the statistics in the products such as the THC content and cannabinoid level of their products. To the average marijuana enjoyer, those things may not matter, but to a true cannabis connoisseur, this information is all but essential to making their decision to purchase.

It is no surprise that with all the F Street Dispensary has to offer, students voted the shop the best dispensary in Davis.

