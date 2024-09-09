It’s “Pumpkin Season”

Pumpkin as a versatile (and healthy!) fall ingredient

By MAYA KORNYEYEVA — mkornyeyeva@ucdavis.edu

Starbucks launched their famous “Pumpkin Spice Latte” (or PSL, for short) on Aug. 22, marking the beginning of the transition period away from hot, blazing summer and toward a moody, pumpkin-filled fall.

Pumpkins — whether in their plump harvest mode or hollowed out and decorated for Halloween — have been a classic symbol of fall for centuries. Their ripeness season spans from late August to late October, which makes them a perfect fall ingredient for a wide range of recipes: from soups to cakes to syrups in coffee.

While pumpkins are typically associated with a savory rather than sweet taste, they are scientifically categorized as fruit. The seeds found on the inside of the gourd and the fact that pumpkins grow from big yellow and orange blooms are markers of their non-vegetable nature; similar to other squashes, avocados and even tomatoes.

Pumpkins are also packed to the brim with nutrients, including Vitamin A (great for supporting your immune system) and Vitamin C (for eye health). The flesh of the pumpkin also contains plenty of antioxidants, as well as fiber that aids in regulating cholesterol and blood pressure levels. Additionally, munching on just half a cup of pumpkin seeds supplies your body with 20 grams of protein.

There’s something extremely comforting about cooking and baking with pumpkin. The sharp tang of spices mingling with the smell of pumpkin sauce and the creamy, sugary notes in pumpkin bread urge me to wrap up in a blanket, light some candles and read a good book. The simple yet inviting flavor profile present in pumpkin recipes is reason enough to try it out as a new ingredient in your pantry this fall season.

One of my favorite ways to use pumpkin in the fall is roasting the pumpkin seeds from the guts of my Jack-O-Lantern; washing, drying and seasoning them to taste. I love adding a little paprika and garlic powder, then tossing everything with olive oil. A quick bake in the oven and you have a crispy, healthy snack to satisfy your midday cravings.

Another way to utilize pumpkin is by making a homemade pumpkin syrup, which may not be as bright and colorful as the Starbucks version but tastes remarkably similar. All you need is some pumpkin puree, brown sugar, vanilla extract, fall spices (an even mix of cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, allspice and ginger) and a stovetop to simmer your syrup on. Trust me: this one turns out delicious.

Lastly, you can’t go wrong with a pumpkin pastry. Whether it’s pumpkin pie, a loaf of pumpkin bread, pumpkin spice muffins or pumpkin cheesecake, any recipe is bound to bring the welcoming feel of fall a little bit closer. Grab some friends, head out to the pumpkin patch and pick your champion. As they say: “go big or gourd home.”

Written by: Maya Kornyeyeva — mkornyeyeva@ucdavis.edu

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by individual columnists belong to the columnists alone and do not necessarily indicate the views and opinions held by The California Aggie.