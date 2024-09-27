Davis celebrates groundbreaking ceremony for Natalie’s Corner

The city kicks off the construction of central park’s $2.7 million renovation project

By MATTHEW MCELDOWNEY — city@theaggie.org

On Sept. 14, the Davis community gathered in Central Park to honor and celebrate the groundbreaking ceremony for Natalie’s Corner. The ceremony marked the beginning of a $2.7 million renovation project which was five years in the making.

Following the death of Natalie Corona, a 22-year-old police officer who was killed in the line of duty in 2019, the city formed the committee that would be tasked with honoring her memory. The community of Davis came together to decide that the best way to honor the positivity she emanated in life was to create a space for joy and laughter.

Through the city council, it was decided that the Central Park renovation project would add a splash pad, pollinator garden, shade structures and a picnic area. To reflect the spirit and personality of Corona, the art incorporated into Natalie’s Corner will include the enduring words and symbols from her life.

The construction of Natalie’s Corner is expected to be completed by June 2025, and it will be made free and accessible for all to enjoy during the hot Davis summer. To add to the installation, art events for the community as well as the ribbon cutting ceremony are also in the works, according to the timeline on the Natalie’s Corner official website.

Lois Wolk, a former California senator, was appointed as the chair of the Natalie Corona Committee. Wolk was responsible for coordinating the committee to raise funds and to conduct outreach to local artists, businesses and non-profit organizations.

The Natalie Corona Committee was required to raise a minimum of $174,000 in contributions to receive the $2.7 million Proposition 68 grant from the state, according to Wolk. However, the Natalie Corona Committee aims to fundraise $500,000 to help finance the art installations as well as the replacement and repair fund. Despite the costs of this ambitious renovation project, Wolk was very grateful to the Davis community for coming together to lend their support.

“Thanks to the tremendous outpour of support from the Davis community, it has been a very meaningful project to work on,” Wolk said.

The Natalie Corona Committee collaborated with the Rotary Clubs in Davis for their fundraising efforts, hosting a Touch a Truck event at the Veterans Memorial parking lot on Oct. 7. Agwest Farm Credit was among their largest donors, according to Wolk. Many of the local businesses and families from Yolo County had contributed financially to the project, which can be seen on their official website. Police and firefighter departments from as far as the Bay Area pledged their support for this project to honor the fallen officer.

Wolk emphasized how important it was for the committee to be able to communicate who Corona was. Whether it was through words or art, the committee called upon experts and artists to do justice to the work Corona had done for the community. Hiring local ceramics artist Susan Shelton, the art of Natalie’s Corner will depict a speech made by Corona to the police academy, a tree of life theme and her favorite plant: the sunflower.

“Susan Shelton went to Natalie’s home and family to weave her story and personality into this art,” Wolk said.

The dedication on the part of the committee was matched only by the graciousness of Lupe and Merced Corona. The family had never failed to attend an event as they traveled down from Arbuckle, according to Wolk. At these events, Lupe and Merced Corona shared the joy that their daughter had brought to their lives.

