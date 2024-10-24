Staying safe, conscientious and respectful this Halloween season

The Editorial Board urges you to be mindful of yourself and others during festivities

With Halloween just around the corner, we are quickly approaching one of the scariest times of year — and not only because of the costumes. The six weeks between the start of fall quarter and Thanksgiving break are one of the most dangerous parts of the academic year. Along with the spooky festivities, there are a lot of opportunities to make memories with your friends and peers. However, there is also a lot to keep in mind in terms of safety during this fall season.

Halloween can be one of the most fun and festive nights of the year — but with this freedom, especially in college, comes many risks. This Halloween season, the Editorial Board urges you to be mindful of how you dress up, keep an eye on your friends and travel in groups while celebrating Halloweekend.

Risks aside, an important thing to be mindful of during Halloween is what you’re dressing up as. Certain things should be automatic not-to-dos, with cultural appropriation at the top of the list. Cultural appropriation — when individuals dress up while adopting elements of a culture that is not their own — is extremely offensive. Halloween has been used as an excuse for people to dress inappropriately regarding other cultures for many years, so it’s important to steer clear of dressing or acting in a way that may be offensive to someone else’s heritage.

Specific costumes or practices to avoid should be relatively self-explanatory; do your best to keep in mind that especially in a college environment, there are students from all backgrounds and cultures. Even if you think what you’re dressing up as isn’t offensive, if there’s any doubt in your mind, there’s a pretty solid chance you should rethink your costume idea.

Many first-year students, in the wake of their first-ever round of college midterms, are drinking for the first time. Especially on the quarter system, the timing of Halloween typically falls right after midterms end. Halloween therefore tends to be a rowdier holiday for college students, so it’s crucial that you’re paying attention to the people you’re going out with. Stay hydrated if you choose to drink, and ensure that your friends are doing the same. SafeParty offers advice for students about overdose and alcohol risks, as well as resources in case of an emergency situation.

On the same wavelength of taking safety precautions, another issue that affects college students more than almost anyone is sexual assault. 13% of all students experience some form of sexual assault; 26.4% of women and 6.8% of men in undergraduate programs experience rape or sexual assault through violence, physical force or incapacitation. To that end, ensure that you know where your friends are if you choose to attend parties during Halloween weekend. Stay with the people you came with, keep an eye on your drinks and don’t let your friends go off on any side quests — especially if they’ve been drinking.

Once you’ve completed some of those nights out with your friends, it’s important to ensure that everyone gets home safely. Davis offers Safe Rides, a free service that will take students and staff to any residential address in the city of Davis until 3 a.m. Unitrans buses are an option until about 10:30 p.m. during the week, and many Yolobus routes are available on the weekends. Ubers and other ride-share services are also an option; assigning a designated driver within your group may also be a smart choice.

More specifically to Davis students, be sure not to bike or scooter under the influence, for your own safety and the safety of others. Many students are unaware of the fact that they can receive a biking under the influence conviction if they’re seen biking while intoxicated. Police are certainly going to be observing students during these party-filled weekends, so don’t do anything you’ll regret that might get you into legal trouble.

Pedestrian safety is also in serious jeopardy during Halloween, due to high amounts of drunk driving — so if you and your friends are walking home at night, be safe and be aware of your surroundings. Avoid walking late at night, especially if you’re under the influence, and instead choose alternative options to get home safely.

Halloween has been cited as the most dangerous night of the year for child pedestrians. Though this is less applicable to young college adults, it’s still a statistic to keep in mind; drunk driving is ubiquitous on Halloween, even in small towns. If you’re walking at night, be visible, be careful and be aware.

No matter how you’re choosing to celebrate this holiday, always remember to keep yourself and your friends safe. Stay conscientious of your surroundings and — before you make it to any Halloween parties — make sure your costume is inoffensive, fun and spooky enough for the Halloween season.

