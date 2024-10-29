Indulge in tea this fall quarter

A cozy mug of tea has countless benefits aside from being a lovely treat by itself

By NATALIE SALTER—arts@theaggie.org

As the last hot days of the year pass and the colder months take hold, it is the perfect time to indulge in all the best parts of autumn and winter. One little way to enjoy chillier days is by drinking a warm beverage, and you can’t go wrong with a mug of tea. But when there are so many different flavors and types of tea to choose from, where do you start? Each tea has its own benefits for the body, mind and soul. Some may help you relax before bed, while others can give you energy to push through another day of classes. If you’re not sure which to try, this article can help you find the right tea for you.

Late October is midterms season, which can bring about no small amount of stress for students here at UC Davis. Making a mug of tea isn’t just a nice way to take your mind off of academic matters for a little while but can also positively affect your mental health. Both chamomile and lavender tea have soothing effects which help to ease nerves and soften your anxieties. Pour in a bit of honey for additional sweetness, and you’ll have a comforting treat that will keep you calm during an otherwise fraught time in the quarter.

Feeling a bit down in the dumps? A lighter and brighter tea such as saffron or green tea can generate feelings of happiness and positivity to combat your gloomy thoughts. Not only do the vibrant flavors of these teas make for a delightful drinking experience, but they have the added benefit of improving one’s overall mood. It’s hard to be too unhappy with a mug of one of these teas in hand.

Even beyond midterm season, it’s just as important to focus on your studies, and green tea has also been said to increase one’s focus and cognition. At the very least, having a delicious drink with you while you work is sure to make the experience more pleasant. Or, if you have a hard time trying not to doze off during your studies, try black tea for a burst of energy. Imbued with natural caffeine, this beverage may substitute for coffee if you’re not a fan. Have some in the morning before you set off to class, or if you’re starting to get sleepy before an afternoon study session.

You can also let your creativity run wild when it comes to making your tea. Try combining different flavors together to create more robust and memorable flavors. My personal favorite is a combination of licorice and caramel tea with a bit of honey — what results from this blend is a warm and cozy beverage that is especially good at soothing your mind before bed. If honey isn’t your favorite, a lemon slice will add a bright pop of citrus to your drink. Even then, there are countless other types of tea beyond these options that are worth trying. Life is too short to limit yourself to one type of tea, so try them all.

Written by: Natalie Salter—arts@theaggie.org