Boost your employment prospects with these tips and tricks

By THE EDITORIAL BOARD

Let’s be real — the job market is looking a little rough out there. But amidst a barrage of advertisements for “entry-level” positions that require a Ph.D. for eligibility and rejection letters from places you’re overqualified for, there is still hope! Whether you’re looking for clinical experience to boost your medical school applications or want to make some extra cash as a barista, there are opportunities for everyone, and we are here to help you navigate them.

The UC Davis Career Center, as the name implies, is a helpful resource for both finding jobs and preparing for the application process. Their website offers advice on how to craft the perfect resume, and they offer numerous resources for finding jobs, internships and research positions. If you have more specific questions or are feeling lost about your career goals, you can set up an appointment with a Career Center staff or a peer advisor.

The Career Center also hosts between four and six career fairs every year to provide in-person networking opportunities to students. There is no need to dress up or extensively prepare for these events, but you will still want to present yourself as a worthy candidate — the best thing you can do is practice an elevator pitch that highlights your relevant skills. After you briefly introduce yourself, make sure you express your interest in the position, communicate your experience/qualifications and relate them to the company’s values, thank the recruiters and share your contact information.

If you’re looking for an on-campus job, ASUCD hires over 1,000 employees for various student positions. Two of these units are Unitrans and the Coffee House, which are often looking for bus drivers/mechanics and cashiers/baristas, respectively. You can also check in quarterly with The California Aggie for open listings if you want to explore a potentially latent passion for journalism (!).

Once you have successfully navigated the maze of job listings and filled out your applications, the real fun begins. For your best chance of securing a hiring notice, be sure to follow these tips throughout the process of your job search and interview preparation.

Be persistent: Send follow-up emails and emphasize your interest in the position you are applying for — companies want to know you’re committed. With this in mind, it’s also important to know when to move on and keep looking. A lack of response or a rejection letter are just (rather hurtful) ways of being told that you are better-suited for a different role — one that you will find eventually.

Dress appropriately: Employers will take notice that you care enough to put effort into your appearance. It shows you know how to present yourself in a professional setting and will also help you feel more self-assured, which will come across in your demeanor. The outfit you choose will obviously depend on the position you’re interviewing for, but typically, long pants/slacks and a collared shirt/blouse are safe options.

Project confidence: It’s important to (at least pretend) that you have some semblance of confidence when going into an interview, and the best way to do this is to be adequately prepared. Some people are naturally gifted with the ability to improvise, but if winging it is not your style, then brainstorm a list of common questions you might be asked and set up mock interviews. This will help you practice both the content and delivery of your responses.

Be personable: Don’t underestimate the impact of a first impression. Your resume could be stacked with every accomplishment under the sun, but if you don’t show enthusiasm or make an effort to personally connect with your interviewer, they may gravitate toward a different candidate. This is, of course, easier said than done, and interview nerves are completely normal — try to think of the experience as more of a conversation than an interrogation. We’re not saying you should bank on being the personality hire, but feel free to showcase that sparkling personality of yours and prove that your presence will be a positive addition to the work environment.

Don’t sell yourself short: Employers want to hire the most qualified candidate, so show that this is you. With this being said, there’s a fine line between confidence and arrogance, so be mindful about the way you share your achievements and don’t be afraid to acknowledge potential areas for growth.

Jobs and internships are vital ways to supplement your academic experiences and enhance your future career prospects. It can be easy to feel discouraged throughout the application process, but if you take advantage of networking opportunities, seek guidance and remain persistent, your hard work will eventually pay off. Rest assured that you will be signing that new hire paperwork in no time.

