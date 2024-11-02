Good and Weird Davis hosts a bike tour throughout the city’s iconic spots

“Dis-orientation: A Good and Weird Bike Tour of Davis” was held on Oct. 17

By OLIVIA HOKR — city@theaggie.org

Good and Weird Davis, a media platform devoted to sharing exciting events in Davis, recently hosted a bike tour throughout the city. On Oct. 17, people gathered for a bike ride starting at Third Space Art Collective and ending at Delta of Venus. Bikers got the chance to interact with various businesses and stores along the route.

Good and Weird Davis’ online presence provides a community calendar with local activities and events. They share information about farmers markets, art shows, poetry and band performances and even educational clinics. They also share links to a myriad of businesses and organizations in Davis where community members can find exciting events throughout the year.

To bring people together, Good and Weird hosted their own bike tour called “Dis-orientation: A Good and Weird Bike Tour of Davis” earlier this month. Anyone was welcome to ride along as they showed off the variety of places and businesses Davis has to offer.

Along the route, participants had the chance to learn about different projects and visit new, iconic and essential locations all in one ride. Throughout the tour, they made stops at Third Space Art Collective, Secret Spot, Central Park, Davis Food Co-op, Davis Bike Collective and Delta of Venus.

“We’ll visit these spaces, hear from some people doing cool things and we’ll point out a bunch of other rad things along the way,” a Good and Weird Davis Instagram post reads.

Businesses such as Third Space Art Collective and Davis Bike Collective are prominent community organizations in Davis that were both featured on the bike tour. They each hold open hours one to two times per week where they interact with the community and offer different services to enrich artists and bicyclists, respectively.

Davis Bike Collective was one of the final stops along the ride. As a non-profit bicycle organization, Davis Bike Collective has become a staple in the biking community of Davis. They host open hours weekly on Thursdays and Fridays to provide tools and a space for community members to work on their bikes.

“We provide a public DIY shop where folks share tools, skills and knowledge about bike maintenance and repair,” the Davis Bike Collective’s website reads. “Our aim is to empower confident and committed cyclists through education and community building, and to encourage more cyclists by making bikes and bike maintenance fun, safe and accessible for everyone.”

All of the projects and places riders got to experience along the ride can also be found on the Good and Weird website for those who want to take a self-tour at any time.

Good and Weird Davis promotes community building and ensures everyone in Davis has somewhere they feel they can fit in. It is an informative resource for those looking for new spots to check out and meet new people. If you’re looking for more information on upcoming events in the city of Davis, take a look at Good and Weird Davis’ website and community calendar.

