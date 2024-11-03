How to live your ‘Practical Magic’ life this Halloween

Here’s how you can make your life a little more bewitching this autumn, a la “Practical Magic”

If you think about the word “witch,” your first thought might be an old woman with a pointed hat and a broomstick, brewing bubbling potions in a cauldron under the light of a full moon. While this is a classic interpretation of witches, countless films, shows and novels throughout time have challenged this simple picture and presented creative perspectives on what witchcraft really is. One such film is 1998’s “Practical Magic,” starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman as two sisters born into a family of witches. The film is a cozy and delightful watch for Halloween that crafts a welcoming image of witches and their magical lifestyle — one that you can live too this October.

To start out your “Practical Magic”-themed day, whip up a batch of pancakes for breakfast. Just like the characters in the film, you can try your hand at making all sorts of shapes and images out of the batter, and paired with butter and syrup, you’ll have an absolutely delightful and delicious morning. For an even more autumnal twist, add pumpkin and cinnamon to your pancakes, or try an apple syrup to top them off with.

One of the most iconic parts of “Practical Magic” is the whimsical, comfortable outfits worn by the main characters. Colorful maxi skirts, oversized knit sweaters, silk dresses and patterned cardigans are all wardrobe staples that will make you feel like you’re living in the film too. Try mixing patterns and fabrics to create a look that is both fun to wear and unique to you. Being witches, the film’s iconic sisters don’t feel the need to be restricted to one style or another, and neither should you. If you want to find more stand-out pieces, go out thrifting with a friend. Thrift stores are full of one-of-a-kind items; likewise, by buying clothes second hand, you’ll be making an environmentally conscious choice.

The elder of the two “Practical Magic” sisters, Sally, runs a small shop where she sells self-care products, which is a great reason for you to indulge in a self-care routine of your own. A sweet scented candle, a bottle of your favorite lotion, a mug of tea and a face mask can combine with a warm bath to create a wonderfully relaxing afternoon. If you can, try and shop for your self-care products at local shops.

It’s not a “Practical Magic” day if you forget one of the film’s most iconic scenes — Midnight Margaritas. Though the name explains itself, there’s plenty you can do to add your own twist to this tradition. If you’re not one for drinking, there are countless fun non-alcoholic beverages you can have when the sun goes down. Invite over your friends or family and celebrate together!

Just like Sally and Gillian always have each other’s backs, show your loved ones that you’ll always be there for them. It’s not a “Practical Magic” October without the people you care about, so make sure to include them in your utterly magical day.

