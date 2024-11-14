Review: K-pop sensations, aespa, stun on latest release ‘Whiplash’

Girl group aespa continues to prove their worth as musical stars with their latest musical release

By NATALIE SALTER—arts@theaggie.org

Since their flashy debut with “Black Mamba” in 2020, the K-pop quartet aespa — composed of members Karina, Winter, Giselle and Ningning — have made it clear that they are not content to simply blend in with the rest of the industry. With a distinctive techno sound and uniquely futuristic visuals, aespa’s aesthetic is unforgettable in every aspect.

Now, the group has created yet another splash with “Whiplash,” a powerful album packed with infectious and otherworldly hits. The album’s titular track is relentless in its catchiness and energy, strengthened by an intense beat and rhythm that does not let up for the song’s entire run. It wouldn’t be out of place on a runway, and the group makes it clear that they know they are operating in a league of their own.

The track is laden with snappy lyrics about the quartet’s star power and their standout influence, teasing those who would try to imitate their original musical and aesthetic identity. The group has earned seats at high-status events beyond the realm of K-pop, such as their own Coachella set in 2022 and a space on the 76th Cannes Film Festival’s star-studded red carpet, so it’s easy to believe in their infectious confidence.

The album’s next track “Kill It” is in a similar vein to “Whiplash,” with its own fast-paced, hard-hitting sound and sharp lyrics. Immediately following it, “Flights Not Feelings” steers the album’s sound into a different direction, falling into a slower tempo after such an electric start. Lyrically, the song’s encouragement of independence and embracing life for yourself every day is a well-placed touch that enhances the album’s inspiring sense of self-empowerment.

On “Pink Hoodie,” aespa takes yet another turn, this time with the intent to prove that while they usually paint a picture of confidence and edge, lighthearted fun is by no means out of their reach. It’s a bright, lovably cute track that adds a burst of sunshine to the album.

One of the album’s most standout tracks arrives next with “Flowers,” an atmospheric, almost hauntingly beautiful ode to love and yearning that feels like a dream. It’s concrete evidence that while aespa is best known for the unrelenting industrial sounds of their title tracks, they are just as capable of expertly creating more withdrawn and melodic sounds that will resonate with listeners deeply.

The album’s closer is “Just Another Girl,” a dose of pop rock that leaves the six-track run off on a high. It’s infectiously catchy, and on it the members insist that they refuse to settle for anything less than the best in their personal relationships.

The impression left behind by “Whiplash” is strong: aespa knows they are unforgettable, and they don’t plan on letting you forget them in the future, either. Their unbreakable self-assurance inspires confidence in any listener, and their unique blending of real life with the striking, aesthetically complex world of technology makes them stand out in the K-pop industry. If you don’t already have an eye on aespa as their fame continues to rise, this album might just be your sign to do so. If “Whiplash” is any indicator of the direction their career is set to take, their future is brighter than ever.

