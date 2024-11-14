The city of Davis hosts forum to raise awareness for domestic violence survivors

Community event highlights warning signs, resources and the importance of a united response to a growing public health crisis

In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Yolo County, the Davis Police Department, the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office, Empower Yolo, Yolo Crisis Nursery and others hosted an educational Domestic Violence Awareness Forum on Oct. 21 at the Davis Veterans Memorial Center.

The event aimed to raise awareness about the prevalence and severity of domestic violence while providing community members with adequate tools and resources to respond effectively. Attendees learned how to recognize warning signs of abuse, create safety plans and access available resources. Presentations also covered how law enforcement handles domestic violence cases, emphasizing the importance of a coordinated community response.

Melinda Aiello, the Yolo County assistant chief deputy district attorney and coordinator for the event, explained the goals of hosting the forum.

“The primary goal was to educate, raise awareness and provide resources,” Aiello said. “Domestic violence remains a huge societal issue, and so it is important to have these forums.”

The forum featured informational tables from local non-profit organizations, a presentation by the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office and a panel discussion with domestic violence experts. The discussion underscored the importance of awareness, support and intervention in addressing domestic violence, an issue affecting millions across the U.S.

Domestic Violence Awareness Month began in 1987 to shed light on a significant public health crisis, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. On average, 24 people per minute are victims of rape, physical violence or stalking by an intimate partner in the U.S., and over one in four women and one in 10 men experience partner abuse in their lifetimes.

The forum also highlighted the ongoing work of the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office’s Victim Services Program, which provides advocacy, court accompaniment and other vital services to survivors.

Aiello explained more specific planning details of the forum.

“The only challenge [in organizing the forum] was trying to decide on an agenda that is thorough, informative and concise,” Aiello said.

During COVID-19, domestic violence reports in Yolo County surged, with over 700 reports of domestic violence and 100 reports of sexual assault received by the District Attorney’s Office in 2020. Isolation and economic challenges created barriers for those seeking to leave abusive relationships, making community awareness and support more important than ever.

Local organizations like Empower Yolo have been pivotal in providing housing, legal assistance and counseling for survivors. Community members were encouraged to support these efforts by donating to Empower Yolo or participating in awareness events such as clothing drives and educational forums.

Julia Hernandez, a senior social worker for the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office, explained her greatest piece of advice to people struggling with domestic violence in their lives.

“[Reach] out to get help whether that means reaching out to Empower Yolo or reaching out to us at victims services,” Hernandez said. “We definitely do not want someone thinking that they have to stay in that environment, but at the same time, we know that a person has to feel safe to be able to do that. If they were to call us or Empower Yolo they can remain anonymous, they don’t have to say who they are. Empower Yolo has a 24-hour crisis line and we are here 8-5.”

Hernandez then discussed the kinds of support Empower Yolo provides through their 24-hour crisis line.

“While we’re on the phone with them, we can do safety planning, we can ask what-if questions, like what if I’m not ready to leave right now?” Hernandez said. “There’s different things that they can be asking us, and we’re never gonna tell a person you have to leave now, because we’re not in their shoes, but it is just so that they know that there are people out there who will be ready to help when they are ready.”

For more information about support services and other local resources, community members are encouraged to contact Empower Yolo or the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office’s Victim Services.

