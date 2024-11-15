Finger guns are just the start of banned gestures from the ‘No Fun League’

NFL celebrations face serious crackdowns amidst the 2024-25 season

By (Megan Joseph) — sports@theaggie.org

The football arena can have an electric atmosphere, especially when your favorite player makes his way to the end zone. Every fan is on the edge of their seats waiting for that moment when he crosses the line and the stadium erupts into cheers — the player then does a signature or impromptu celebratory dance.

But wait, a referee comes sprinting over throwing a flag on the play, and the player is getting a fine. This last part might not sound so familiar, but it will start to. The National Football League (NFL), often also referred to as the “No Fun League” for its strict rules, has started to crack down on end zone celebration dances again. The NFL has been turning back to rules put in place starting in 2006 when former NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was in charge.

In 2006, the NFL cracked down on celebrations that used props including the football or performing choreographed dances, essentially targeting any celebration that was deemed over the top or excessive. Crackdowns included an automatic 15-yard penalty and a potential fine. Additionally, continuing on with the 2006 crackdown, the NFL hit with yet another ban on celebrations saying that if celebrations were deemed disrespectful, they would face a penalty. In other words, even if the celebration itself wasn’t overly long or offensive, the player and team could still face repercussions for actions such as “showboating” or group celebrations.

After many years with these new rules and a deepened frustration by players for not being able to celebrate their victories and successes, the NFL lightened their celebration bans. Starting in the fall 2017 season, the NFL announced it would no longer be overly penalizing player celebrations.

“We are relaxing our rules on celebrations to allow players more room to have fun after they make big plays,” then-NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote in a message from the NFL. Among the celebrations previously banned was using the football as a prop after a touchdown, celebrating on the ground and group demonstrations.

“It was clear how much our players care about sportsmanship,” Goodell said. “That is why offensive demonstrations, celebrations that are prolonged and delay the game, and those directed at an opponent, will still be penalized.”

This decision to lift the ban on celebrations for players was a long-awaited relief for teams and fans alike who couldn’t watch their favorite players face repercussions for celebrating an achievement. It seemed like the NFL had taken a turn down a new path for the future, however, this was short-lived.

At the beginning of this 2024 to 2025 football season, NFL officials have been asked by the league to crack down on celebrations yet again. The NFL officials have listened to these requests and started cracking down on arrow, gun and other weapon-type gestures during the current football season. Among the first players targeted with a penalty, Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs faced a penalty during the Indianapolis Colts versus the Jacksonville Jaguars game for pointing fingers, or “finger guns,” toward the stadium on Oct. 6.

Downs has not been the only player to face repercussions for such actions this season. Among the others was most notably Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London who caught a seven-yard touchdown pass to tie the Sept. 14 Atlanta Falcons versus Philadelphia Eagles game in the last 34 seconds of regulation time. To celebrate, London did a so-called “gun-inspired” hand signal that led to their team facing a 15-yard penalty. Additionally, London received a $14,069 fine for his gesture, showing the seriousness of the NFL this season in regards to “violent” celebrations.

Similarly, Denver Broncos defensive lineman Malcolm Roach received his own punishment for a so-called “violent gesture” during the Denver Broncos’ recent game against the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 17. Roach was celebrating his coverage and success in breaking up a pass by the Saints, pretending to strap on a seatbelt and lift his jersey to show the seatbelt was locked, however, the NFL took this as Roach showing a gun. The NFL mistook the celebration as a gun reference and fined Roach $14,069 for a “violent” gesture. Roach, claiming that was not his intent, has decided to file a claim appealing the fine.

The NFL’s increasingly strict policies have shown its intent to bring back restrictions on touchdown celebrations and more specifically what they believe to be unsportsman-like or “violent” gestures in order to establish a family-friendly and respectful image. While this may be the intent, players, fans and referees alike across the league have shown their dislike of these new regulations, arguing that the league has gone too far this time.

As the season progresses, it will be interesting to see how the NFL tries to maintain control over player conduct and allow players to freely express their emotions. One thing is for sure, players will have to weigh the risk of expressing their emotions and celebrations with a potential penalty and heavy price.

