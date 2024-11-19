Photo Gallery: Your Tax Dollars at Work performs at fall Couch Concert

By Jenna Lee — photo@theaggie.org

On Friday, November 15, The California Aggie hosted our fall Couch Concert, featuring local band Your Tax Dollars at Work. The band has five members: Eliza Gilligan on vocals, Patrick Farrell on bass guitar, Lev Gordon-Ferierabend on guitar and violin, Leo Hecht on drums, and Adella Kaufer on rhythm guitar and vocals. Their performance included a selection of original songs and covers, such as “Kyoto” by Phoebe Bridgers and “Fade Into You” by Mazzy Star.

