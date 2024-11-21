Davis resident convicted of a domestic violence charge following the death of his former wife

Henry “Harry” Stanley was found guilty of domestic violence months after Davis Police found his former wife, Megan Duncanson, dead in their home

Note: For the purposes of this article, Megan Duncanson will be referred to by her maiden name out of respect for her family’s wishes.

By HANNAH SCHRADER — city@theaggie.org

On Oct. 27, Davis resident Henry “Harry” Stanley was convicted of two felonies. These felonies were communicating a threat that could result in great bodily harm and a domestic violence charge. These charges come three months after his former wife was found deceased in their home on J Street just days after she was hospitalized for injuries Stanley inflicted upon her.

On July 9, 2024, Megan Duncanson called the Davis Police Department, saying her husband was going to kill her. When police arrived on the scene at the individuals’ J Street house, Duncanson was found bruised and then hospitalized for her injuries.

“Megan called 911 and whispered into the phone her husband was going to kill her,” a press release from the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office reads. “Throughout the 911 call, Megan speaks in a low volume providing information regarding her husband assaulting her and threatening to kill her. Eventually, the 911 dispatcher used a text messaging option so Megan could communicate without fear that Mr. Stanley would hear her words. Megan described having injuries and wanted the 911 Dispatcher to say that the neighbors called 911 and did not want Mr. Stanley to know she called 911.”

The press release also describes Stanley’s history of abuse and the nature of the scene police arrived at on July 9.

“Megan stated the Defendant had ‘beaten her for days’ and had told her she ‘deserved to die because [she] was a vile worm,’” the press release reads. “Megan believed she had a concussion. Officers from the Davis Police Department responded and found Megan behind a side gate, in a fetal position, and crying. Megan shared with the officer the physical abuse had started approximately a year prior.”

Two days later, Duncanson was found dead in the backyard of the couple’s home, and the death was ruled a suicide by hanging. However, the Yolo County Coroner’s Office has not formally announced Duncanson’s cause of death.

“On July 11, 2024, at approximately 4:40 pm, the Davis Police Department conducted a welfare check at a residence on the 900 block of J Street related to an individual who had been reported missing earlier in the afternoon by a friend,” the Davis Police Department said in a Facebook post. “While checking the reported residence, officers located a 29-year-old female who was found to be deceased.”

The Yolo County District Attorney’s Office press release then outlined the charges Stanley was convicted of and the mistrial that occurred on the third felony charge Stanley was tried for.

“On October 29, 2024, Henry “Harry” Stanley, a 37-year-old resident of Davis, was convicted of violating California Penal Code section 422 – Criminal Threats and section 273.5 – Infliction of Injury Domestic Violence,” the press release reads. “The jury could not reach a decision on a third felony charge. The jury also found true aggravating circumstances of the victim being particularly vulnerable, great violence, and that Mr. Stanley took advantage of a position of trust.”

Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig then commented on the case and emphasized the ongoing domestic violence crisis.

“Mr. Stanley’s conviction serves as a stark reminder of the continuing and ongoing crisis of domestic violence and, in particular, its impact on Megan and her family,” Reisig said. “Even without Megan available to testify, where the law permits, the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office used every tool the law provides to present evidence and achieve justice. As October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, we hope this conviction brings some measure of justice for Megan and to her family.”

Sentencing for Stanley is set for Dec. 2, 2024, at 9 a.m. in Department 7 of the Yolo County Superior Court.

