The city of Davis partners with California Conservation Corps for vegetation cleanup

Cleanup effort balances wildfire risk reduction with habitat preservation in North Putah Creek area

By ALMA CULVERWELL — city@theaggie.org

From Nov. 5 to 7 and Nov. 12 to 14 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the city of Davis conducted a vegetation cleanup on 10 acres of the North Putah Creek area in partnership with the California Conservation Corps (CCC). During the cleanup, dead trees, vegetation, down woody debris, ladder fuels and dense dry strands of shrubbery were removed to reduce wildlife fire risk and maintain the dual functions of stormwater conveyance and habitat.

The project area, located along the southern border of Davis’ Willowcreek subdivision and near the Willowbank and old Willowbank neighborhoods in Yolo County, was managed with specific attention to environmental concerns.

Adrienne Heinig, the deputy director of public works for the city of Davis, explained the key objectives of the project.

“The goals of this project and other fuel management projects around the city are to protect public safety and preserve the overall health and longevity of available habitat,” Heinig said. “The key objectives to achieve these goals are to reduce fire fuels along the drainage channel to prevent the rapid lateral or horizontal spread of fire, remove hanging [or] hazard limbs and remove invasive species.”

The city of Davis assured residents that no wildlife would be harmed through this process in an announcement on Oct. 31.

“Mature, healthy trees will not be affected by this project and wildlife specialists have inspected the area,” the announcement reads. “The work is occurring outside of nesting season for birds or other wildlife, and there will be no negative impacts to wildlife. All reasonable efforts will be made to prune trees and preserve their overall health and integrity.”

Heinig elaborated on this, explaining that the several measures in place ensure the protection of wildlife and biological resources.

“Every effort is made to plan such disturbance outside of the breeding season for most wildlife species,” Heinig said. “The city’s wildlife biologist advises on prescriptive vegetation removal, conducts impact avoidance surveys and provides training to maintenance crews about resource protections and impact avoidance.”

This work was last done in March 2023 and aligns with the city’s ongoing commitment to wildfire prevention and ecological management. Timing the work to take place outside of nesting season guaranteed minimal disruption to wildlife habitats.

Heinig also went into more detail on the specific area selected for the cleanup.

“Overgrowth of vegetation in the channel necessitated this project,” Heinig said. “While it is no longer hydrologically connected to Putah Creek, the segment serves to convey stormwater runoff from portions of South Davis out to the Yolo Bypass. The channel is a multi-use utility serving primarily as stormwater conveyance that also provides valuable wildlife habitat and a naturalistic amenity to the community.”

City staff, in collaboration with the CCC, implemented a detailed Incident Action Plan to oversee the project’s execution in a safe and appropriate manner. Urban Forestry and Ecological Resources Program staff along with the fire marshal worked together on this maintenance effort.

During the cleanup, the public experienced minor disturbances including noise from machinery and temporarily limited access to the bike path. The city of Davis continues to prioritize environmental stewardship and community safety in managing the North Putah Creek area, balancing habitat preservation with wildlife preservation.

