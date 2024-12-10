Davis-based jewelry brand has a furry friend behind the craft

Jewelry by Dozer creates unique pieces for any occasion

BY SHREYA KUMAR — arts@theaggie.org

Amid the vibrant buzz of the Davis Craft and Vintage Fair, one booth stands out — not just for its dazzling handmade jewelry but for the warmth and personality it brings. Jewelry by Dozer, a small business known for its eclectic handmade jewelry and fuzzy mascot, has quickly become a favorite among Davis locals.

Lo Chappell, an artist and fourth-year aerospace science and engineering major, is often joined at the fair by Dozer, a cuddly, sweater-sporting beagle and the name behind the brand.

Chappell’s journey into jewelry making began during their first year as a way to handle academic stress. They started by simply making gifts for friends and family, but as their skills improved, they decided that they wanted to try and take their hobby to the next level.

“The anxiety I felt when selling for the first time was why my emotional support animal Dozer came with me,” Chappell said. “Turns out, people love cuddly dogs in sweaters and they also loved my jewelry. The more I sold, the more recognition I got for my art and eventually it needed a name. It felt right to name it after Dozer because of the courage he gave me to start this business in the first place.”

Balancing their studies with Jewelry by Dozer isn’t always easy. Chappell juggles rigorous coursework, a part-time job and the many responsibilities of running a business. Between getting permits and licenses, organizing markets, advertising and communicating with customers, it’s easy to start feeling stretched thin. Chappell admitted that there are moments when the demands of balancing a small business with being a full-time student can feel overwhelming but finds that the community they have built through their craft makes it all worth it (along with the extra pocket change).

To get a unique piece tailored to your style or as a meaningful gift for a loved once, you can request a custom order by filling out a Google Form on their Instagram page. Each piece from Jewelry by Dozer is crafted with care and Chappell ensures each order is packaged carefully and thoughtfully, always including a little bag with hand-drawn stickers of Dozer that are sure to brighten up anyone’s day.

“I want people to know that every piece is unique and handmade with so much love,” Chappell said.

Despite being in their final year of college, Chappell hopes to continue Jewelry by Dozer and jewelry making as a hobby well past graduation.

For those eager to see Chappell’s work in person and grab a special sparkle for yourself, Jewelry by Dozer will have a booth at the Davis Craft and Vintage Fair on Nov. 24. It’s the perfect opportunity to pick up a piece of jewelry infused with creativity, passion and a little inspiration from Dozer himself. If you get lucky enough, you may even see Dozer’s best friend and Lo’s newest dog, Kurtis, as well!

To learn more about Jewelry by Dozer and browse their wares, be sure to visit their Instagram or online store. Whether you’re looking for a statement piece or a meaningful gift, Chappell’s creations offer something truly special — jewelry with a story and a heart.

