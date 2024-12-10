No. 4-ranked UC Davis defeats No. 7-ranked University of Montana

UC Davis football pushes winning streak to nine games

By LUCIENNE BROOKER — sports@theaggie.org

Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana is a notorious environment for college football teams. The home team, the University of Montana Grizzlies, packs the stands with thousands of loud and passionate fans for every single game and Saturday, Nov. 9 was no exception. A packed crowd gathered despite the chill in the air to watch their team take on the UC Davis Aggies, where they were treated to an unusual sight. For the first time since 2018, the Montana Grizzlies were defeated at home, as the Aggies extended their winning streak to nine straight games.

Although UC Davis started off the 2024 season on a low note, losing to UC Berkeley, the Aggies quickly bounced back and hadn’t lost a game since. Coming into the intimidating environment in Missoula, the team and new Head Coach Tim Plough knew they needed a win to keep their momentum alive as they approached the postseason.

It was a rough start for the Aggies as the Grizzlies quickly took the lead, scoring a touchdown on their opening sequence of plays. However, Trent Tompkins, a fourth-year communications major and wide receiver, had a quick answer, responding with a touchdown of his own three minutes later.

The second quarter was the least climactic of the game, but the Aggies did find an opportunity to pull ahead, pushing the score to 13-9. Hunter Ridley, a third-year communications major and kicker, converted field goals in not only the 40 and 41-yard mark but also the 42-yard mark throughout the game. Ridley was one of two to earn Big Sky Weekly Honors for his performance in this match.

However, this lead didn’t last as long as they had hoped. Nine minutes into the third quarter, the Grizzlies’ quarterback Keali’i Ah Yat scored, which reinvigorated the home team crowd. With a tight one-point lead, the Montana fans were feeling optimistic, but their lead only lasted a few minutes. UC Davis’ Ian Simpson, a third-year sociology major and tight end, caught a 22-yard pass from Miles Hastings, a fifth-year communications major and quarterback, to send the Aggies back into the lead going into the fourth quarter.

While the game had been very close up until this point, thanks to stellar defensive work from both teams, the fourth quarter presented the Aggies with several scoring opportunities, most of which they managed to convert.

Lan Larison, a fourth-year managerial economics major and running back captain, scored a touchdown early in the quarter. Ridley then converted his second field goal, increasing the lead to 13 points. Although the Aggies failed to score another touchdown, they did earn another three points from Ridley’s final field goal, making the final score 30-14. While Montana fought hard until the end, they were unable to get past a tough Davis defense, who held the Grizzlies to their lowest total offensive yards so far this season.

This decisive and unexpected victory has propelled the Aggies to a new level of national attention. They hadn’t beaten Montana since 2018 and had only won two of 11 matchups. By not only beating the Grizzlies but also beating them in their home environment, the Aggies showed football fans across the country that they are a serious threat.

Following this game, UC Davis took on Montana State on Nov. 16 at the UC Davis Health Stadium and lost 30-28. The home match against Montana State, ranked No. 2 in the Big Sky Conference, was the deciding game for the conference championship. The Aggies are set to go against Sacramento State in their final game of the regular season on Nov. 23 at Hornet Stadium in Sacramento. Finally, the Aggies close out their season in the Causeway Classic and will then set their sights on the post-season tournament, where they’re hoping to break program records.

