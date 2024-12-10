Review: ‘Wicked’ defies more than just gravity

The highly anticipated “Wicked” film adaptation reminds us cinema can be engrossing

By AALIYAH ESPAÑOL-RIVAS — arts@theaggie.org

“Wicked” has been everywhere. From phone ads, Target commercials and the “Defying Gravity” riff being stuck in everyone’s heads, there has been no escaping the promotion for the film. However, only a movie as grand as “Wicked” needs a promotional run just as big.

The musical “Wicked” is a prequel to the film “The Wizard of Oz” that follows the story of Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda, the Good Witch of the South, on their journeys to becoming who they are. Originally adapted loosely from a book by Gregory Maguire from 1995, the musical debuted on Broadway in 2003 and is now the fourth longest-running Broadway show in history.

The film adaptation of “Wicked,” however, was announced in 2016 and took nearly eight years to complete. Starring Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba) and Ariana Grande (Glinda), the film began filming in 2021 and only wrapped in Jan. 2024 due to the pandemic and the 2023 Writers Guild of America strike.

Part one of “Wicked” was released on Nov. 22, 2024, giving fans the first half of the musical. In an interview with Deadline, director Jon M. Chu described the decision to split the film into two.

“It was also the most obvious thing to do, because every time we tried to make it one movie, you had to rip out songs,” Chu said.

As a result, one half of “Wicked” was released this year, and the second half will be released on Nov. 21, 2025.

The film itself was breathtaking: The costumes, sets and songs built an immersive experience that entranced the viewer to no end. As each song pushes the story forward, the film becomes more engrossing alongside the inevitable emotional connection to each character. Though its runtime of two hours and 40 minutes at first seems like a feat, by the end of the film, it’s bothersome how fast it feels.

Both Erivo and Grande gave jaw-dropping performances that showcase their range as actresses. Erivo, a previous Broadway actress, used her powerhouse vocals in every song she’s a part of, carrying the emotional weight of Elphaba’s character in every note while also doing all of her own stunts. Elphaba’s character growth throughout the film is illuminated by Erivo, showing Elphaba going from timid and insecure to confident and absolutely fearless.

Grande, on the other hand, breaks through her popstar persona and goes back to her Broadway roots to give the most comedic performance of her career. Overly optimistic and conniving at first, Grande shows the eventual softness and heart Glinda has by the end of the film. Both actresses utilize their facial expressions to the highest degree and show the emotional journey the two go through as they go from enemies to friends.

The songs in the film are enhanced beautifully with each calculated change. There is no shortage of runs, riffs and falsettos in each song, and the instrumentals synchronize perfectly with the vocals.

As many fans of the original musical gathered to watch it on screen for the first time, it was apparent that passion was at the heart of this project. From the actors to the production to the promotion, there is no doubt the people involved in the project had nothing short of love for their creation. Not only does “Wicked” defy your expectations, but it changes your life “for good.”

