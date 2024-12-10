The California Aggie hosts its fall Couch Concert

Local band “Your Tax Dollars at Work” rocked The Aggie basement

By AALIYAH ESPAÑOL-RIVAS — arts@theaggie.org

On Nov. 15, The California Aggie hosted its quarterly Couch Concert, which aims to spotlight local bands in the Davis area and put on a free event for students and community members to attend. Members of the Davis community gathered to hear the music from the featured band, “Your Tax Dollars at Work.” The Aggie sat down with several attendees from the concert, as they shared their experiences at the show.

Chris Crocker, a second-year political science major, heard about the concert from The California Aggie’s Instagram page and decided to check it out for the first time.

“I saw [the post] on Instagram, and I was like, ‘I should totally check that out,’” Crocker said. “I thought it was super cool, I love live music.”

Katie Lee, a fourth-year community and regional development major, also attended the Couch Concert for the first time and was pleasantly surprised to see the amount of people she knew at the event.

“My friend brought me to the [Couch Concert], and I [saw] my other friend [was] playing the guitar, and I just thought, ‘This is so Davis, this is so college,’” Lee said. “I’m in the basement of The California Aggie, listening to an indie band where I know people playing.”

The band’s setlist included numerous songs — some original, including “Hey Baby,” and some covers, including “Fade Into You” by Mazzy Star, “All Your’n” by Tyler Childers and “Kyoto” by Phoebe Bridgers.

“I liked their originals, they were really good, and I liked their cover of ‘All Your’n’ by Tyler Childers,” Crocker said.

Nicole Lara, a second-year international relations major, also enjoyed the overall environment of the concert and the setlist.

“I really liked the harmonies, and it was a really fun and casual environment,” Lara said. “I really liked their last song, the energy was really good.”

Overall, the concert was able to foster a relaxing but entertaining atmosphere and highlighted the Davis music scene for students who may not have engaged otherwise.

“Being able to come and check out some live music from a local band this accessibly was really amazing, it was a ton of fun,” Crocker said.

If you have yet to attend a Couch Concert, The Aggie’s Arts & Culture desk hosts them every quarter, so be on the lookout for who will be featured in our winter quarter show. For more on “Your Tax Dollars at Work,” check out their Instagram and our pre-concert interview with the band on our website.

