Rex Orange County is back with ‘The Alexander Technique’

The artist’s new September album has indie fans itching for more

Indie lovers gathered in Oakland’s Paramount Theatre for an unforgettable experience during Rex Orange County’s North American tour. Taking place from Nov. 19 to 21, fans eagerly awaited a three-night run in Oakland, where they were treated to a night of heartfelt melodies and energetic performances.

Alexander James O’Connor, known professionally as Rex Orange County, is an acclaimed artist who dominates the alternative music scene. Hailing from Hampshire, England, Rex has brought his British charm across the Atlantic to showcase his latest album, “The Alexander Technique,” released on Sept. 6.

Rex’s 2024 tour was anticipated to a greater extent as “FINALLY: A Theatre Tour” marked his return to performing following a two-year hiatus. In late 2022, Rex Orange County faced allegations of sexual assault, indefinitely postponing his scheduled shows. After denying the charges, pleading not guilty on all six counts, Rex was cleared of charges by The Crown Prosecution Service on Dec. 22, 2022.

Known for its historic architecture and vibrant acoustics, the Paramount Theatre provided the backdrop for Rex’s performances. At 8 p.m. on Nov. 21, audiences filed into the venue where fans paraded the halls in Rex Orange County-inspired outfits. Audiences filled the velvet seats, their excitement growing as the lights dimmed and Rex took the stage.

Opening with his new track, “Alexander,” Rex appeared on stage alongside a doctor and a patient’s table. Amidst the song’s lyrics, Rex seamlessly adopted the persona of a sick patient during a captivating interlude. Audiences were enchanted by the theatrical dynamic as they prepared for more than just a concert — an artistic experience.

Playing a total of 19 songs, Rex delivered hits like “Best Friend” and “Amazing” as well as newer tracks such as “Guitar Song” and “Therapy” with an equally raw passion. Despite the venue’s size, Rex’s unmistakable vocals projected through the theatre, creating an intimate atmosphere that resonated with every fan in attendance.

After 18 songs and a memorable performance, Rex expressed his gratitude to the crowd and announced that he was stepping away from the stage. The chemistry between Rex and his band was palpable as he appreciatively gestured toward each member, queuing the audience to applaud. With that, the stage fell empty and a sense of unfinished excitement left fans begging for more. Faithful to his audience’s wishes, Rex returned for an encore. He closed the show with “Pluto Projector,” arguably his most celebrated song from his 2019 album, “Pony.”

As Rex’s final night in Oakland came to an end, audiences left the theater buzzing with energy. A concert filled with introspective melodies, Rex’s performance evoked a sense of nostalgia unique to his music. As fans look forward to the future, one thing is clear: Rex Orange County’s journey is far from over.

Written by Beth Munro-Morris — arts@theaggie.org