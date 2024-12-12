Where mischief meets melody

Mondavi Center and Manetti Shrem Present Donizetti’s Don Pasquale

By IQRA AHMAD — arts@theaggie.org

There’s a certain magic to the thought of attending an evening at the opera—the plush red carpet underfoot, the buzz of excitement at the ticket booth and the warm camaraderie as you mingle with fellow attendees. This was exactly the enchanting atmosphere that greeted opera-goers at the Mondavi Center for the Manetti Shrem presentation of Donizetti’s Don Pasquale. As the sun set on the chilly evening of Friday, Nov. 15, the opera’s whimsical charm came to life against the backdrop of a vibrant night and a live orchestra to accompany it.

Glammed up for the occasion, students and community members arrived in dazzling sequin dresses, tailored blazers, sleek suits and stylish polos, complemented by heels, boots and polished dress shoes. Styled hair, slicked back or cleanly combed and big Hollywood curls completed the look. The effort to dress for the evening gave the event a special sense of occasion, creating an ambiance of excitement and elegance.

The Mondavi Center’s main hall buzzed with activity as guests checked in their coats, purchased snacks for the show and anticipated the opening of the doors at 7 p.m. Shared smiles and introductions added to the sense of familiarity as old friends reunited and new connections were made. Small groups chatted enthusiastically, while others flipped through program flyers, reading about the opera’s history and storyline.

With 1,800 seats to fill, it was the Mondavi Center’s first fully-staged opera featuring a live orchestra and an interactive video set. As the house lights dimmed and the orchestra began to play, the audience settled in, captivated by the vibrant reimagining of the comedic opera set in 1980s Miami paired with neon colors and lively costumes. Laughter rippled throughout the hall as the plot unfolded, with playful nudges and excitement exchanged between friends who saw reflections in the slapstick humor and witty dialogue —- their own relationships were mirrored in the characters on stage.

The magic did not end with the final bow. As the performers took their steps offstage, the energy from the production seemed to carry into the lobby of the Mondavi Center. Guests lingered, snapping photos and animatedly recounting their favorite moments.

For any students, evenings like this are not only memorable but accessible. Events at the Mondavi Center often offer UC Davis students discounted and even free tickets to any event, making it a perfect opportunity to explore brilliant and new performances without breaking the bank.

If going to the opera or catching a play sounds exciting, make sure to keep an eye out for upcoming events and performances by checking out the Mondavi Center’s website or following their social media pages. Don’t miss the chance to immerse yourself in a new experience or engage in different events —- all just a few steps from campus.

