City of Davis reopens The Great Lawn in Central Park

The new renovations include a splash pad, improved drainage system and upgraded picnic areas to enhance community gatherings and sustainability

By ALMA CULVERWELL — city@theaggie.org

The city of Davis recently reopened The Great Lawn at Central Park after months of closure for the ongoing Central Park Revitalization Project. The reopening marks a significant milestone in the city’s efforts to enhance community spaces and promote sustainability.

The improvements are part of the Central Park Revitalization Project, which focuses on creating sustainable and accessible spaces for the Davis community. The city of Davis encourages residents to visit The Great Lawn and enjoy its newly upgraded features, highlighting the importance of outdoor spaces and fostering community connections.

The Revitalization Project includes several key improvements to the park area, such as the installation of a splash pad on the north side of the park, the removal of preexisting concrete panels on the south side and the addition of a new drainage system under The Great Lawn. The area also features an underground holding tank for the splash pad, new fencing and new picnic tables.

All work was completed in accordance with the City of Davis Standard Specifications January 1996 Edition, Addenda through September 2021, General Prevailing Wage Rate, Labor Surcharge and Equipment Rental Rates and the contract documents. The project was funded by a California State Proposition 68 grant.

Central Park, a central landmark in Davis, is a popular spot for daily activities. Kayla Duggan, a third-year neurobiology, physiology and behavior major and studio art minor, shared how the park has played a meaningful role in her life.

“On the weekends, I love selling my crochet pieces at the farmers market,” Duggan said. “Through this, I’ve gotten to witness how Central Park is loved by so many families and students alike. It will be so nice to see the impact of these renovations on such a special area.”

Abby Greenberg, a third-year psychology major, also expressed her appreciation for Central Park.

“Central Park is such an amazing place that I have so many great memories associated with,” Greenberg said. “It’s such a nice area to meet up with friends or even just stroll through.”

The Great Lawn’s new infrastructure and improvements ensure the space will remain functional and inviting for events, recreation and gatherings, regardless of weather conditions.

Charlotte Franklin, a recent UC Davis alum, reflected on her fond memories of Central Park.

“My senior year, I lived just a few blocks away from Central Park,” Franklin said. “My roommates and I loved going to the weekly farmers market and taking walks through the park. Though I no longer live in Davis, it’s always a highlight for me when I come back to visit, and I can’t wait to see how these renovations pan out.”

