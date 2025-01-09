The man behind the mask

How politicians shape contemporary culture

On Nov. 5, the citizens of the United States elected a “strongman” — who, according to NPR, is “someone who represents democracy as weak and ineffectual, presenting himself as the only one who can fix the nation’s problems.”

Superman, though not a historical figure, politician or notable “strongman” (but a strong man nonetheless), is often characterized as tough and brave — maybe even handsome. More than that, he is notable because he represents a feeling of safety. He represents the idea that a person is more than their qualities: A person shapes an environment. While his rugged features are great, his ability to be influential is derived from his impact on culture. When the glasses come off and the cape goes on, Superman is the hero protecting the safety of the citizens of Metropolis –– or at least, that is how he impacts the culture of the city.

Now, this is not to say that politicians are heroes by any stretch of the word, but they are comparable in the sense that they are able to shape culture in a way that is unique from the individual attributes that define them. In other words, politicians are impactful outside policy because of their ability to shape perspectives.

First, one must understand what is meant by culture. This word we tend to throw around may be best explained as the reasoning behind our seemingly random actions; In other words, culture is meaning. It is a set of shared beliefs, values and customs. Claude Levi-Strauss distinguishes between culture and nature as the difference between “the raw and the cooked” — culture is the place where meaning comes from.

So, if culture is the process through which we create reasoning for our actions, it turns out to be a pretty big deal. Similarly, when someone wields the ability to shape culture at large, it tends to be important.

It seems though, that this power is often ignored. The people who we chose to bear such great significance are often analyzed in every way other than their influence on culture. Politicians are remembered for their distinct attributes, the historical moments they experienced and important legislation they passed, not the underlying waves of change that they inspired within society.

In learning history, we often separate cultural shifts from politicians. Maybe you learned about the extraordinary movements of the ‘60s and ‘70s, as well as how they seemed to dissipate going into the ‘80s. However, seldom are the movements discussed in tandem with the atmosphere created by the time’s respective politicians. Ronald Reagan’s platform of the “War on Drugs” and “Reaganomics” falls almost exactly as these cultural movements are noted as faltering. There is a connection.

Instead, typically in study, politicians are remembered separately from societal trends. Franklin D. Roosevelt is best known as the “President during World War II”, the founder of the New Deal and the only president to ever serve three terms in office. Richard Nixon will forever be tainted by the Watergate Scandal. Bill Clinton is marked by his relationship with Monica Lewinsky. Joe Biden has come to be known for his age and all of the trials and tribulations that came with a post-COVID-19 world. More than these facts and markings of significance, each of these men have shaped culture by setting a standard for what is acceptable in society.

Politicians have the ability to be impactful — dangerous even — because their influence allows them to shape societal norms. Not only do policies change, but conversations shift, depending on the politicians of that time. By controlling the conversation, politicians can dictate the norm. Their role as the intermediary between government and the public allows them to create and then explain meaning behind the actions made by our governing body.

The most recent election perfectly exemplifies this idea. Kamala Harris represented a clear and dramatic shift toward modernization. As a minority who emphasized social issues and redistribution, her platform was designed to highlight the change in culture she would bring about. Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” encapsulates traditional ideals, or a return to a culture that once existed. Each person changed the conversations that were being had across the country.

Now, with the results settled and the inauguration impending, Trump represents more than his potential policy changes or even his cabinet. He represents a shift in perspective, demonstrating that the American people accept his behavior as a popular standard, even as exemplary action. Conversations will cascade down from the White House, just as they always have.

